IPL: CSK have enough to worry after a poor start

MUMBAI: Outplayed in their first two matches, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) must have genuine concerns that the IPL 2026 season, unless course corrected quickly, could go the way the 2025 edition did when they finished at the bottom of the pile. Chennai Super Kings. (AP)

Friday’s five-wicket loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium was their sixth straight loss on home ground, which was once considered CSK’s fortress.

Besides, PBKS’ win was their fourth in a row against CSK at the Chepauk Stadium.

On paper, CSK appear a more balanced side than last year but after their listless showing in the field, the pressure is on the leadership group.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has his task cut out as captain. To fit into MS Dhoni’s shoes, the CSK captain will need to understand that he must be able to come up with the answers for his players when they are put under pressure. That is what Dhoni did, reading the game from the vantage point, standing behind the wickets. CSK’s total of 209/5 was the first 200-plus score at Chepauk in the IPL since April 2024, but it was not enough.

A bowling line-up comprising Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad and Rahul Chahar may not be that intimidating, but it is competitive and possesses experience and quality. On Friday, CSK had the advantage of using the scoreboard pressure, but surprisingly they ran out of ideas defending a good total.

The pacers were sent on a leather hunt by the PBKS top-order. The visitors’ pace attack had also struggled. It was PBKS leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who showed the way how to bowl on the Chepauk pitch with a spell of 3-0-21-1 in the middle overs. In contrast, CSK spinners Rahul Chahar (4-0-46-0) and Noor Ahmad (4-0-38-0) found it tough. Skipper Gaikwad said “that’s what cost us (the game)”.

Sanju Samson failing for the second game in a row, coming in after his heroic efforts in the T20 World Cup win, has also hurt CSK.

The first match against Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati also reflected poorly on the CSK think tank’s ability to read the conditions. With the pitch having remained under the cover due to rain, the conditions were perfect for the RR new-ball bowlers. The approach of the CSK batters made it appear as if they were dealing with perfect conditions. They were blown away inside the Powerplay overs with their top four batters flopping (6—Sanju Samson), (6—Gaikwad), (0—Ayush Mhatre) and (2—Matt Short).

CSK’s battle-scarred veteran Dhoni will soon return, having sitting out the first two games due to a calf injury. But is Dhoni the answer? Based on last season’s performance, it is too much to expect that at 44 the CSK talisman can have the kind of impact he had in his prime.

In Samson, CSK have a player who can make the difference to their fortunes. He has the experience and stature. Samson’s innings with the yellow brigade, however, has got off poorly, dismissed for six and seven. Against PBKS, young Mhatre blazed 73 off 43 balls but runs didn’t come at the same pace from the other end with Gaikwad labouring to 28 off 22 balls. It was the difference between a 225-plus total and 209.

At the December auction, CSK banked on uncapped players with potential like Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, both bought for a staggering ₹14.20 crore each, the joint-most expensive uncapped players ever in IPL. Doing well in domestic cricket is different from playing in a packed stadium. For some it takes time to overcome stage fright. The two have had mediocre outings so far. Against Punjab, Kartik was out for one (3b) and Veer scratched to a seven-ball six in the slog overs.

At the post-match media interaction regarding CSK’s auction strategy for the bowlers, head coach Stephen Fleming said: “There was a large list of bowlers that we looked at, and missed out on that might have been out of form at the time but are in form now. But trust me, we went over everything.”

CSK are winless after two games. If they are not able to dominate at home, they stare at another tough season ahead.