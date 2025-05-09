IPL franchises disband with players and support staff, overseas stars moving out with next available flight: Report

All 10 IPL franchises have reportedly started disbanding with their players, especially the overseas ones and the support staff, after border tensions between India and Pakistan forced the BCCI to call off the IPL for 'one week'. The official announcement of the league's one-week postponement came around 2:40 PM IST on May 9 (Friday) after the BCCI top officials, including secretary Devajit Saikia and IPL chairman, got a call from the government authorities. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli interacts with Delhi Capitals players(ANI)

Saikia and Dhumal immediately got in touch with the stakeholders, including the franchises and broadcasters. All parties unanimously agreed to postpone the IPL. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," Saikia said in a press release.

The BCCI gave the safety and well-being of all players, officials, support staff, and match officials top priority. ESPNCricinfo reported that the overseas players and Indian recruits have already started to move back home. "The teams have already started disbanding, with players and support staff understood to be taking the next available flights out of and within India," the report said.

The military confrontation had caused significant anxiety among the foreign players, according to league sources and they will be flying back over the next few days. Sixty-two overseas players were signed up by the 10 franchises at the mega-auction last year.

"The players are doing well but of course, there is concern among them after seeing all that has happened," an IPL team official told PTI when asked about the foreign players' state of mind.

The players of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are currently on their way to the national capital from Dharamsala by road. On Friday, the IPL bandwagon was in Lucknow for the game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which now stands suspended. "Nation first," posted LSG on its official social media page after the league's suspension.

In Sydney, Cricket Australia stated that it was closely monitoring the situation in both India and Pakistan, which shifted its flagship Pakistan Super League (PSL) to the UAE early this morning owing to the Indian military action.

New Zealand's players' association had also expressed concerns about the security scenario in India and Pakistan due to the ongoing conflict.

Cricket West Indies, whose players are also involved in the IPL and the PSL, issued a similar statement.