IPL 2025 Suspended LIVE Updates: BCCI official keeps suspense alive on Indian Premier League’s resumption

IPL 2025 Suspended LIVE Updates: With the Indo-Pak tensions escalating, the BCCI has indefinitely suspended the ongoing IPL 2025 season. This comes after the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and DC on Thursday was called off midway in Dharamshala. The decision came at the same time as heavy shelling was reported in the border areas amid ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan. A call on whether the remainder of the tournament will go ahead, on the basis of government advice, will be announced officially today. The announcement will come after senior BCCI officials were in discussions over a conference call on Thursday night....Read More

During the PBKS vs DC match, the situation was triggered at around 9:30 PM IST, as one of the four floodlights in the stadium went off. It was interpreted initially as a technical issue, but soon players and umpires made their way to the dressing room, and spectators were asked to vacate.

Speaking to PTI, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said, “We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven’t received any directive from the government yet. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind.”

When asked about the LSG vs RCB match on Friday, he said, “Yes, it is on as of now but obviously it is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind.”