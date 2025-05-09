IPL 2025 Suspended LIVE Updates: BCCI official keeps suspense alive on Indian Premier League’s resumption
The BCCI has suspended the ongoing IPL 2025 season indefinitely, due to escalating Indo-Pak tensions.
With the Indo-Pak tensions escalating, the BCCI has indefinitely suspended the ongoing IPL 2025 season. This comes after the IPL 2025 match between PBKS and DC on Thursday was called off midway in Dharamshala. The decision came at the same time as heavy shelling was reported in the border areas amid ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan. A call on whether the remainder of the tournament will go ahead, on the basis of government advice, will be announced officially today. The announcement will come after senior BCCI officials were in discussions over a conference call on Thursday night.
During the PBKS vs DC match, the situation was triggered at around 9:30 PM IST, as one of the four floodlights in the stadium went off. It was interpreted initially as a technical issue, but soon players and umpires made their way to the dressing room, and spectators were asked to vacate.
Speaking to PTI, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said, “We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven’t received any directive from the government yet. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind.”
When asked about the LSG vs RCB match on Friday, he said, “Yes, it is on as of now but obviously it is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind.”
The IPL 2025 season had 12 games left to be played in the group stage. 58 games had already taken place and the game in Dharamshala was suspended midway.
IPL was last suspended in May 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, MI opener Rohit Sharma hailed the Indian Army, Airforce and Navy. Taking to X, Rohit wrote, "With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Air Force & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation's pride. It's important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone!#OperationSindoor #JaiHind"
Rohit’s tweet comes after there was a complete blackout on Thursday in Jammu after sirens were heard and explosions were reported near the LoC. The BSF also foiled a major infiltration attempt.
There are Australian cricketers and coaches in both India and Pakistan, participating in the IPL and PSL. PSL has been moved to UAE, and IPL has been suspended. Speaking on the situation, Cricket Australia said in a statement, "We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India, including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian Government, the PCB, BCCI, and local government authorities, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region."
In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched missile attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Then on Thursday night, Pakistan attempted a drone attack, which was foiled by India's air defence systems. A blackout was enforced in several districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, Chandigarh. There were air raid alarms and explosion sounds in Jammu. Even the IPL match in Dharamshala was called off midway.
Speaking to the Hindustan Times, a BCCI source said, "We have decided to indefinitely suspend the IPL. The players' safety is our utmost priority. Hence we decided to stop the tournament for now. We'll decide later if and when the tournament can resume. Right now, national interest is of utmost importance."
