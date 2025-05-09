IPL's overseas cricketers want to return home ASAP; DC, PBKS players kept in high security after match cancelled: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may have opted for a wait-and-watch policy regarding the IPL's continuity after the India—Pakistan border tension escalated on Thursday night. Many overseas players participating in the tournament have raised concerns, requesting flights back home. Security personnel stand guard a the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala(PTI)

"Reliable IPL sources have revealed that foreign recruits want to head home at the earliest," reported news agency PTI. The news comes hours after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala was abandoned midway after air raid alerts in neighbouring cities.

There are many overseas cricketers, support staff members, match officials and broadcasters associated with the IPL currently. The DC vs PBKS match, which was stopped midway, had as many as eight overseas cricketers officially playing and many others a part of the PBKS and DC squads.

The league's administrators paused to review the "evolving" and escalating military confrontation between India and Pakistan that threatens to derail the current season.

"We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI when asked whether the league will continue amid the conflict that started with a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The Punjab side was 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when lights went out in the quaint hill town, attributed to floodlight failure at first. The game had started later than scheduled due to rain before the city went dark for some time.

The teams and the assembled fans were eventually evacuated from the stadium for their security. The picturesque ground can accommodate approximately 23,000 spectators and it was packed to about 80 per cent of its capacity at the time of evacuation.

With the cancellation of tonight's match, it is not clear whether the league will proceed any further and Dhumal evaded any clear response. But he did confirm that Friday's match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow is not threatened as of now.

"Yes it is on as of now but obviously it is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind," he said.

Tensions between India, Pakistan

India launched missile attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a fortnight after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

On Thursday, a blackout was enforced in several districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh amid air raid alarms and reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu.

IPL's schedule has already been affected by the developments as the May 11 game between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala has been moved to Ahmedabad.

(With PTI inputs)