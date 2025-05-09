After suspending IPL 2025, BCCI puts safe exit of foreign players on ‘priority’: Sources

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suspended the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. With the situation escalating rapidly, the safe departure of foreign players has become a top concern. According to sources BCCI has put the safe exit of foreign players, members of coaching staffs and even commentators from the country on priority. (PTI)

Sources close to the tournament and individual franchises confirm that the BCCI is actively coordinating the evacuation of overseas players, coaching staff, and commentators. “Given the current scenario, continuing the IPL is not feasible. The BCCI has acted swiftly and responsibly, especially in ensuring the well-being of international personnel, including players, members of the coaching staff and even commentators, involved in the tournament. Their safe exit is a priority for the BCCI right now,” a source told us.

The logistics of evacuating players, however, are complex and depend on their current locations. For instance, players from teams based in Delhi and Punjab, who were stationed in Dharamsala for a scheduled match, are being transported to safer areas via a special train arranged by the BCCI. As a result, their exit may take longer compared to others.

Flight routes are also being carefully mapped. While players from Australia and New Zealand are expected to return via relatively direct routes, those from the western part of the world such as England and South Africa, will fly back on alternative paths that avoid Pakistani airspace.

“We have full faith in our armed forces and their efforts to protect the nation. In such times, it’s important that we remain united and follow all official protocols. The BCCI is in close coordination with the government to ensure a smooth and secure process for everyone involved,” the source added.

Calls to suspend the tournament began circulating widely on social media shortly after the military escalation late Thursday night. Now, multiple reports confirm that the IPL has been put on hold indefinitely. “It doesn't sit right for cricket to continue while the nation is facing a military conflict,” a BCCI official reportedly told PTI. While an official written statement from the board is still awaited, the suspension appears to be in effect.