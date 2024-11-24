Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], : Ishan Kishan found a new home in Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru zipped in to take away Phil Salt in the Indian Premier League mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday. IPL Mega Auction: SRH steal Ishan Kishan, Phil Salt finds home in RCB, Bairstow goes unsold

In the capped wicketkeepers, South Africa's Quinton de Kock came up first with bids from ₹2 crore. Initially, there wasn't any movement, but Sunrisers Hyderabad opened the bidding by raising the paddle. Soon, Mumbai Indians came in at ₹2.2 crore.

SRH didn't allow MI to let go easily, but the five-time champions eventually led at ₹3 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders came in to intensify the bidding war and acquired his services for ₹3.6 crore.

England's Jonny Bairstow, who last played for Punjab Kings, was next to follow and went unsold. One of the leading run-scorers of the last season, swashbuckling opener Phil Salt, came in at ₹2 crore.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and MI were locked in a fierce bid, with the price escalating rapidly. After MI decided to opt out of the race, KKR entered the fray.

RCB raised the bid to ₹8 crore, and KKR came right at it with ₹8.25 crore. The bid reached ₹9 crore and eventually zipped past ₹10 crore. Both tables pondered on their next move, and RCB eventually sealed the deal at ₹11.5 crore.

After missing out on Salt, KKR quickly wrapped up Afghanistan keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for his base price of ₹2 crore. India's out-of-favour Ishan Kishan came in, and another intense bidding war followed.

The bid began on ₹2 crore, and MI straightaway got into action to ensure a reunion. Punjab Kings joined the action for the in-demand explosive wicketkeeper batter. As the bid escalated to ₹5 crore, MI pulled out, and Delhi Capitals decided to have a taste of the action.

The back and forth continued, but PBKS stood in the firm position of taking away Kishan, with the bid standing at ₹10 crore. As things looked almost done and dusted, SRH arrived to add more firepower to their batting unit. They landed the winning bid, which stood at ₹11.25 crore.

Jitesh Sharma attracted attention from a couple of franchises but RCB looked to take away the Vidarbha-based player. PBKS decided to use RTM but opted out to match RCB's ₹11 crore bid.

