IPL star breaks silence on relationship with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka: ‘I remember having a…’

Having joined Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 auction, it wasn't much of a surprise for fans as Aiden Markram was purchased by Durban Super Giants. Owned by LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, Durban acquired Markram for 14 million rand and appointed him as skipper. Sanjiv Goenka watches a LSG match from the stands.(PTI)

It was one of the highest bids in SA20 history, only bettered by Dewald Brevis, who was purchased by Pretoria Capitals for 16.5 million rand.

Speaking to The Times of India, Markram weighed in on having the same owner in both IPL and SA20, and revealed that it 'does help'.

"It does help. I enjoy consistency. I enjoy mingling with good people regularly and that's exactly what this franchise is all about. So, now that I'm with them in two of the leagues is really awesome. You understand how people work and how best we can all work together and I think that's good from a longevity point of view," he said.

"If you can be a part of one franchise and play in a couple of leagues and still play international cricket, you are really blessed. I remember having a good discussion with our big boss Mr. Sanjiv Goenka to see how passionate he is about his franchise, but also about international cricket. He's a wonderful man to be able to speak to and bounce ideas," he added.

Other than LSG and Durban, Goenka also owns ISL side Mohun Bagan. He is an Indian billionaire and investor. He is also the founder and chairman of RPSG Group, which has its headquarters in Kolkata.

In the Forbes 2025 list of India's 100 richest tycoons, he was ranked 65th with a net worth of 4.9 billion dollars.

During IPL 2024, he was caught in a controversy after LSG lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he was filmed confronting captain KL Rahul.