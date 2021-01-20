IPL 2021: Here is how much money each team has left for auction

It's not even been two entire months since the completion of the IPL 2020, but cricket fans are already excited for the next edition, which is expected to take place around March-April of 2021. On Wednesday, all eight IPL franchises released a list of players they've retained and released, as the first act of the IPL 2020 auction. The mini-auction is reportedly going to be held in the middle of February and the eight teams have warmed up well with their announcement. With the IPL 2021 auction not too far, we take a look at the purse available to all eight teams.

Chennai Super Kings

Having let go Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Monu Singh, CSK have stuck with their core group of players. With MS Dhoni once again set to lead charge and Suresh Raina retained, CSK will head into the auction with a purse of ₹22.9 crore, which they need to use to fill seven domestic and one overseas slot.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Having made it to the playoffs last season Royal Challengers Bangalore released the most players by any franchise – 10. This includes Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel. With a total of ₹35.7 crore left, RCB will have to use their purse judiciously as they need to fill slots of 13 domestic and four overseas players.

Rajasthan Royals

With a new captain in charge in Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals opted to leave out Steve Smith, along with Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi. The inaugural winners of the IPL, the Royals with them ₹34.85 crore to purchase eight domestic and three overseas players.

Kings XI Punjab

KXIP have targeted a complete overhaul after deciding to let go nine players from their squad the previous edition. This includes the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, along with Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh. KXIP will have to spend a purse weighing a mammoth ₹53.2 crore on 14 picks – nine domestic and five overseas.

Mumbai Indians

The four-time IPL champions remain more or less the same, but have released seven players in Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai and Digvijay Deshmukh. MI have a purse of ₹15.35 crore in which they need to fill seven domestic and four overseas players' slots.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have the second-smallest purse – of ₹10.75 crore as they prepare to head into the IPL 2021 auction. They released five players in Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen and Yarra Prithviraj and need to use the money to acquire three domestic and one overseas player.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR is among the three franchises to release the least number of players, five - Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Siddharth M and Siddhesh Lad. And now, the two-time IPL winners have with them a purse of ₹10.85 crore to spend on eight signings – seven domestic and one overseas.

Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 runner-up Delhi Capitals have the lowest purse available – of ₹9 crore, which they need to spend wisely. In that, DC need to make sure they have eight signings, two of which are domestic since they've let go Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.