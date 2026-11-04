IPL’s Impact Player rule set to continue for another season

Much criticised by cricketers and coaches yet quietly backed by organising and commercial stakeholders of the Indian Premier League, the Impact Player rule is set to continue, at least for another year.

In August, IPL had sought the views of franchises about the Impact Player. (REUTERS)

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No official communication has been sent to the franchises, but HT learns that their ongoing trade discussions and forward planning for next month's player auction is based on the understanding that the Impact Player rule will stay for IPL 2027.

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"The next edition will be the last before a mega auction cycle and a rule change now would be too late for the teams. It's unlikely there would be any change," an IPL official told HT.

In August, IPL had sought the views of franchises about the Impact Player. "At least four teams had informed IPL that withdrawal of the rule this late would hamper their strategy significantly,” an IPL team official said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, for example, have assembled their squad based on a strategy to bat with all-out attacking intent, banking on the cushion of batting depth. They would need to shore up their bowling significantly to stay on level terms with many teams, if there was no Impact Player. Repairing squad structures majorly are difficult in mini auctions.

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, Rohit Sharma missed five matches due to a hamstring injury. He could return only as a batter under the Impact Player rule. For Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni could never play due to injury, but his possible return as an Impact Player generated interest throughout the 2026 season. The absence of the rule would kill the prospect of less than fully fit stars playing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, Rohit Sharma missed five matches due to a hamstring injury. He could return only as a batter under the Impact Player rule. For Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni could never play due to injury, but his possible return as an Impact Player generated interest throughout the 2026 season. The absence of the rule would kill the prospect of less than fully fit stars playing. {{/usCountry}}

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While the Impact Player rule hasn't added much in terms of tactical intrigue, it has seen scoring rates soar with the batters getting an extra licence to attack. Across the first 15 seasons of IPL, until 2022, there were only 133 instances of 200-plus totals. After the Impact Player rule, 2023 onwards that number has shot up to 195 in four editions.

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The scoring rate had risen from 7.48 in 2008 to 8.54 in 2022. In IPL 2026, it was 9.85 runs per over.

Bowlers being left with increasingly limited power and the growth of allrounders getting stunted due to the rule has been a recurring complaint from the playing community. But more fours and sixes broadly translates to better viewership. The stakes appear far too high to risk a drop in eyeballs by a change in playing conditions.