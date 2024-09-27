Ireland vs South Africa Live Score: It’s a Four. Ireland at 36/2 after 3.3 overs
- 5 Mins agoIreland Playing XI
- 13 Mins agoSouth Africa Playing XI
Venue : Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Ireland squad -
Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys
South Africa squad -
Jason Smith, Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Andile Simelane, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman...Read More
Harry Tector smashed a Four on Wiaan Mulder bowling . Ireland at 36/2 after 3.3 overs
FOUR! Consecutive boundaries. This time due to poor bowling. Length ball around the leg stump, shaping down leg. Tector plays it late but with perfection as he whips it through square leg for four runs.
Harry Tector smashed a Four on Wiaan Mulder bowling . Ireland at 32/2 after 3.2 overs
FOUR! EDGY! Mulder serves a length ball, outside off. It shapes away off the deck. Tector has a feel for it away from his body and ends a thick outside edge. The ball zips past the man at first slip. Four runs.
Ireland at 27/2 after 3 overs
Ireland vs South Africa Live Score:
Ireland
Harry Tector 0 (2)
Curtis Campher 1 (2)
South Africa
Ottneil Baartman 1/6 (1)
It's a Wicket. Paul Stirling is out and Ireland at 26/2 after 2.2 overs
OUT! TIMBER! Oh dear, South Africa strike quickly. They have the second wicket in no time. Ireland lose their skipper on a low score. It is a length ball, outside off. The ball nips in a bit off the deck, and surprisingly it stays a bit low as well.
Ireland at 21/1 after 2 overs
Ireland vs South Africa Live Score:
Ireland
Ross Adair 18 (10)
Paul Stirling 2 (2)
South Africa
Wiaan Mulder 1/5 (1)
It's a Wicket. Ross Adair is out and Ireland at 21/1 after 1.6 overs
OUT! c Tristan Stubbs b Wiaan Mulder.
Ross Adair smashed a Four on Wiaan Mulder bowling . Ireland at 21/0 after 1.3 overs
FOUR! Amazing shot. Mulder pitches it up, full and on middle. Ross Adair dances down the track, gets to the pitch and lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
Ireland at 16/0 after 1 overs
Ireland vs South Africa Live Score:
Ireland
Ross Adair 14 (5)
Paul Stirling 1 (1)
South Africa
Lizaad Williams 0/16 (1)
Ross Adair smashed a Six on Lizaad Williams bowling . Ireland at 16/0 after 0.6 overs
SIX! BANG! Ross Adair is on fire.
Ross Adair smashed a Four on Lizaad Williams bowling . Ireland at 9/0 after 0.5 overs
FOUR! Ross Adair is a promising prospect for sure. This is some hitting. Pitched up, outside off. Ross Adair stands tall and drills it down the park for a boundary.
Ross Adair smashed a Four on Lizaad Williams bowling . Ireland at 5/0 after 0.3 overs
FOUR! CRUNCHED! Ross Adair gets off the mark in remarkable fashion. Back of a length, outside off. Ross Adair backs away and smokes it over the long on for four runs.
Ireland Playing XI
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock (WK), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand. Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Ben White.
South Africa Playing XI
South Africa (Playing XI) - Ryan Rickelton (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (C), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Patrick Kruger, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman.
Ireland vs South Africa Match Details
1st T20I of Ireland and South Africa tour of UAE, 2024 between Ireland and South Africa to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 09:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.