Is a flexible batting order the right approach for India in T20Is? Jaffer, Amre and Raman weigh in

Cricket, particularly at the T20 level, is constantly evolving. The demands on batters have changed; they now have to bat at a certain tempo and do that at different positions too. The idea of solidity has been replaced by flexibility. In recent months, we have seen Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson being asked to bat at different positions. Other countries are adopting a similar approach.

Tilak Varma has batted at various positions this year. (AP)

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Sometimes, an injury necessitates the change. For example, opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi batted at No.3 in the second T20I game against New Zealand after Kishan was ruled out due to a groin injury as India chose to continue with their opening pair of Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

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The opposition bowling attack or the nature of the pitch could also force the change. There will also be times when the team just wants to try something new.

Also Read: Sooryavanshi’s Plan 'A': How the Dravid-Shastri template could ensure more game time for India’s boy wonder

A look at how Kishan has fared since returning to international cricket earlier this year after more than two years shows that at No. 3, he averages 35.9 (933 runs in 28 games) at a strike rate of 171.2. In five games as an opener, he has an average of 35.2 (176 runs) and a strike rate of 193.41.

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{{^usCountry}} In comparison, Samson has struggled as a floater. As an opener, in 27 matches, he has scored 783 runs at an average of 30.11 and a strike rate of 177.55. In three matches at No. 3, he has scored just 27 runs in all at an average of 9.0. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In comparison, Samson has struggled as a floater. As an opener, in 27 matches, he has scored 783 runs at an average of 30.11 and a strike rate of 177.55. In three matches at No. 3, he has scored just 27 runs in all at an average of 9.0. {{/usCountry}}

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Varma has been most effective at No. 5 with 348 runs in 17 matches at an average of 38.7 and a strike rate of 145, but like Samson, he has struggled at No. 3. In 7 matches, he averages 16.4 at a strike rate of 108.5.

Sooryavanshi at No. 3 in the second game looked at sixes and sevens, and when he returned to the opening slot in the next game, he featured in a record Powerplay batting show with Abhishek Sharma. Adapting to a new position isn't for everyone. Some players tend to take time to settle down at a particular batting number, which begs the question: are frequent batting-order changes really necessary?

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Former India batsmen Wasim Jaffer, Pravin Amre and WV Raman, while acknowledging it can't be easy, advocate it, feel that it can help the team perform better.

Jaffer, who played 31 Tests for India and scored 1,944 runs at 34.10, believes flexibility is a must nowadays in T20Is.

“All three of them [Sooryavanshi, Samson and Kishan] like to bat at the top of the order, which is 1 and 2," said Jaffer. “So somebody has to come at number 3. So they are going to bat out of place anyway. But I think if those three guys are playing, then you need to understand that it is going to happen because you want to play your best players.”

He added: "Ideally, you want one number, of course. But if the team combination requires you to be a little flexible, I think you have got to do it for the team's sake.”

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Amre, who played 11 Tests and 37 ODIs for the country, said being open to the idea is important.

"It is initially tough [adapting to a new position]. It's [a batting position] in your system. Like, if I am an opener, I know that 120 balls are with me, so 60 balls I can play, but once it comes to number three, you don't know when you are going to bat. I think that openness has to be there. I think if you have that intent, you can cope with that."

“Why I am saying this is that when we won against Australia, you know, way back in 2001, that VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid's partnership. Dravid batted first at number three and in the second innings, Laxman batted at number three. So, you have to be flexible,” he added.

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Raman, who played 27 Tests and 27 ODIs, is of the opinion that senior players ought to be more flexible and that Samson should have batted at No.3 instead of Sooryavanshi in the second T20.

"If there is a situation where some adaptation is needed, then the more experienced cricketer must be made to adapt to a new position. By that, I mean, Sanju Samson should have batted at No.3 straight away in the second T20I itself," he said.

“If you are an experienced cricketer, you must definitely be ready and willing to do what the team needs. We have seen the likes of Rahul Dravid do it. We have seen the likes of KL Rahul do it. If you have been around for a while, and if you have gained enough experience, I think you must put your hand up and say, ‘yes, I will do whatever the team wants me to do’, rather than a youngster being shuttled up and down the order," he added.

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