'Is it legal? Is it even allowed?': Gavaskar questions WI player with tape on his palm; 'Gives advantage while catching'

During the 1st T20I between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Sunil Gavaskar made an interesting observation while he was on commentary duty. With India's innings underway, at the end of the sixth over, the camera turned towards West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase with a piece of taping on his hand. While players putting tapes on their fingers to prevent damage while fielding is nothing new, the fact that Chase had applied the tape entirely on his left palm raised a few questions, and Gavaskar was quick to bring it to everyone’s notice.

'What is that? Is he wearing gloves? Is it legal, is it even allowed? Is it a bandage? What is it? We see that quite often in cricket today. Lot of fielders today wear that. I can understand putting it just at the base of fingers… one can understand protecting the webbing but this is at the palm," Gavaskar said on air.

Fellow commentator and former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta weighed in on the matter. "An extra bit if protection. As you mentioned, the finger are alright but then there are times a type of padding. Not just a bandage, but at times there is a layer of padding to protect the soft tissues," he said.

Interestingly, Chase had the black piece of tape on the entire time. In fact, before Gavaskar brought it up, he had in fact bowled a couple of overs by then as well. As a puzzled Gavaskar questioned whether it was within the laws to cover up one’s entire palm and not just a particular part of it, the former India captain mentioned that doing so can give the fielder an advantage in catching.

"This can give you advantage when the catch comes or the ball comes. It's become very regular. Lot of players wear it. Padding or no padding... it shouldn't be there. Unless of course the rules have changed, in which case it’s fine. There are so many rule changes that one fails to warp his head around them," mentioned Gavaskar.

