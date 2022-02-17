'Even if I go and watch his games, I’m hiding somewhere': Sachin opens up about pressure of expectations on son Arjun

Arjun Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹30 lakhs during the accelerated part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Sunday. The 22-year-old Arjun was also picked by the Mumbai outfit last year at his base price of ₹20 lakh.

But Arjun has been the butt of jokes many a time. The fact that he's the son of Sachin Tendulkar hasn't been very kind to him, and the young all-rounder has been often been a part of nepotism debates.

Arjun has so far played for India Under-19 and Mumbai in the domestic circuit. But legendary Sachin Tendulkar has revealed he doesn't watch his son play as he wants Arjun to fall in love with the game without any undue pressure.

In a conversation with Graham Bensinger, Sachin said he prefers to hide when he goes to see Arjun play, further adding that his son's coach is also unaware of the batting icon's presence.

“Fathers and mothers, when they watch their children play, they get stressed and that’s why I don’t go and watch Arjun, because I want him to have that freedom to fall in love with cricket – to stay focused on what he wants to do, I don’t go and watch him play," said Sachin.

"He has to stay focused on the game. Like I didn’t like anyone watching me. Even if I go and watch his games, I’m hiding somewhere. He doesn’t know that I’m there, and nobody knows, neither does his coach, or anyone,” he further added.

A left-handed bowler and batter, Arjun last year made his Mumbai debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana. He picked up a wicket for 34 runs from three overs.

Arjun this year will be a part of the Mumbai Indians camp, which features many left-arm bowlers. The five-time champions roped in left-arm pacers in Tymal Mills and Jaydev Unadkat. Australia's Daniel Sams is also a part of the contingent.

Zaheer Khan, Director of Cricket Operations, said spoke about Mumbai Indians' strategy to look for such bowlers in the two-day IPL mega auction on Saturday and Sunday. "Look, a left-armer does bring a different angle and that does work as an added advantage, so we were looking at left-armers in particular and I am glad that it all worked out," said Zaheer on the team's official Twitter handle.

"We did get four of the certain left-handers which went out of our reach but we held our ground and made sure that we put up a squad together which we can definitely have a lot of hopes there."