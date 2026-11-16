Out and about: Against New Zealand, India's bowling was the silver lining

There will be little appetite for appraisals in the India batting group in the aftermath of this ODI tour of New Zealand. Too many collapses, too many false shots, too many instances of promising starts dissolving into frustrating exercises for survival—India’s batting had very few reasons to cheer. Arshdeep Singh took three wickets against New Zealand in the final ODI. (AFP)

For a team trying to time how to peak ahead of the ODI World Cup, this series was a spanner in the works, exposing uncomfortable questions about India’s ability to negotiate difficult conditions away from home.

But cricket tours are also rarely remembered exclusively for what went wrong. Sometimes, the most important discoveries happen when a side is trying to survive its most uncomfortable moments. The batting was traumatic overall—Virat Kohli was the only Indian batter to cross fifty and the entire quota of fifty overs played out just once—but on the flip side, India’s bowling also offered an encouraging glimpse into the future.

The most immediate and obvious gain is Gurnoor Brar, whose imposing physical presence was matched by the hostility of his bowling, offering India a rare advantage away from home.

The consistency with which Brar tormented New Zealand’s top-order—Tim Seifert especially—was a throwback to the past when fast bowlers could bore batters with their discipline. Selection is no exact science and can be right only in hindsight. Brar’s progress however makes for a compelling insight into the benchmarks that need to be passed to make it to the team so close to an ODI World Cup.

From here, Brar—who has also been added to the Test squad—for South Africa seems a logical call, purely because of his aggression that is in sync with the conditions. The trampoline bounce in New Zealand should be replaced by slightly harder surfaces next year, making Brar the right candidate to rile batters even in the middle overs. And while Indian conditions would demand greater precision and the patience to construct spells when the ball is not doing much, right now that might not be required of him.

If Brar's appeal lies in his physicality, Anshul Kamboj is finally living up to the promise of staying economical without being passive, maintaining control to stay relevant with an easy, no-frills run-up. Five wickets spread across four outings, backed by a decent economy, Auqib Nabi effectiveness with the older ball also makes him an interesting proposition beyond conditions that favour conventional seam or swing.