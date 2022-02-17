'Both Rohit and Virat tried to do the same': Former national selector identifies India's 'new template' against WI

Skipper Rohit Sharma went with an attacking approach in the first T20I against the West Indies, scoring 40 off just 19 deliveries. Unperturbed by Ishan Kishan's struggles at the top, Rohit made the bulk of the 58 runs that India scored in the Powerplay before perishing in the eighth over.

Rohit's departure made way for Virat Kohli, who looked fluent but departed after scoring 13-ball 17. The hosts batting line-up made the most of Rohit's early blitz as Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer applied themselves beautifully in the end to seal the chase.

ALSO READ | Watch: Wasim Akram loses cool at Babar as Karachi endure worst-ever PSL run

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim has dissected the batting approach in the opener, saying Rohit wanted to boost the run-flow at the start and maximize the first six overs.

"India's new template for T20Is will be to maximize the powerplay. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli tried to do the same in the 1st T20I. They opened with Ishan Kishan because of the same. Sharma's strike rate in powerplays has been low, but he ensured that he maintained a healthy strike rate during those overs this time," said Karim on YouTube channel Khelneeti.

India have been searching for a sixth bowling option but the team management also needs a finisher, especially after Hardik Pandya's chaotic stretch in the national set-up. Karim believes Venkatesh and Suryakumar can don the role moving forward.

Suryakumar revived the 158-run chase with an unbeaten 18-ball 34. He got good support from Venkatesh, with the Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder taking initial charge in his 13-ball 24 not out. The pair put together a match-winning 48 runs stand from 26 balls.

"India's team management is looking at Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer for the finisher's role. While Yadav is a smart batter who improvises a lot, Iyer has great power-hitting abilities," he further said.

Earlier, young leggie Ravi Bishnoi showed his brilliant exhibition of googlies to return with an impressive 2/17. He also clinched the Player of the Match for his bowling exploits. India will now take on West Indies in the series-deciding second T20I at the same venue in Kolkata on Friday.