Watch: Wasim Akram loses cool at Babar as Karachi endure worst-ever PSL run; PAK legend issues clarification on incident

Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Karachi Kings is going through its worst phase in the tournament's history. On Wednesday, the Kings lost their eighth consecutive league game – the worst run by a PSL side in the league's history. Multan Sultans defeated the side by seven wickets, chasing down the 175-run target with three deliveries to spare.

In addition to the side's poor run on the field, the tensions also increased in the dugout as the side's mentor Wasim Akram engaged in a heated discussion with captain Babar Azam near the boundary line.

During the final over of the game, Akram came near the boundary line and was visibly annoyed as he had a heated conversation with Babar. Akram also seemingly pointed towards the crease, indicating that he wasn't happy with the performance.

Defending 9 off the final over, Kings' bowler Umaid Asif began with a wide and conceded a six off the third delivery for the side to concede an eighth-successive loss.

Following the incident, the fans criticised Akram:

Wasim Akram: What you are Doing as Captain ??



Babar: Same what you did in a Draft. 😂#MSvKK #KKvMS #psl72022 pic.twitter.com/HVQMBq0IEK — Mohammad Hazran🇵🇰 (@KhazranSays) February 16, 2022

Seeing Babar like this makes me Worry, Wasim Akram ne Aik to Drafts me fazool team uthai uper se Bobby se aese behave karta 🙄🤷??? pic.twitter.com/UmNlAa3BA2 — Saq!b #Gladiator ?? (@iamSaqibAliAwan) February 16, 2022

This is not acceptable Wasim akram sahab .... You can't do this with babar ..... #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/Vnqi02FsNO — Ayesha Masroor 🇵🇰| KK (@AyeshaMasroor56) February 16, 2022

wasim akram when he came to shout on babar pic.twitter.com/4T77RXYs19 — bobsenthusiast (@pakcricforever) February 16, 2022

However, after the video went viral, Wasim Akram took to his official Twitter account to issue a clarification on the incident. The former Pakistan speedster wrote that he had been talking to the Babar about bowlers' line and length.

“Hello ! Surprised to see reactions on my talking to Babar at the boundary last night. What I was saying was ‘why our bowlers are not bowling yorkers or slower ones offside off’.nothing else . Babar is a wonderful boy and has tried his best. And what he wants for dinner," wrote Akram.

Hello ! Surprised to see reactions on my talking to Babar at the boundary last night. What I was saying was ?why our bowlers are not bowling yorkers or slower ones offside off?.nothing else . Babar is a wonderful boy and has tried his best. And what he wants for dinner 🥘 1/2 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 17, 2022

Multan Sultans are now firm favourites to finish in the top-two in the play-offs (14 points from eight matches). Kings' are still searching for their first win of the season (eight matches, eight defeats), the 2020 champions have already been eliminated from the playoff race.