SMAT: UP beat Karnataka by 16 runs, notch first win of season

Uttar Pradesh’s batters and bowlers combined as a unit to register a thrilling 16-run victory over Karnataka in their Elite Group A match of the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Manish Pandey for a first-ball duck in the opening over (AP)

Divyansh Joshi’s half-century and the seven wickets shared by Mohsin Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal helped Uttar Pradesh win their first game in the tournament. Powered by Joshi’s explosive 65, UP posted 204/5 and then restricted Karnataka to 188/9 in 20 overs.

Joshi, named Player of the Match for his 34-ball 65, struck seven fours and four sixes. He also took two catches. His innings set the tone after Uttar Pradesh chose to bat, giving the innings early momentum on a surface that allowed aggressive stroke play.

UP began cautiously before skipper Karan Sharma fell for 15 in the fifth over. Madhav Kaushik followed for seven, reducing the innings to 41/2 in 5.3 overs and in need of a partnership.

Joshi and Aryan Juyal responded emphatically. Juyal made 31 off 21 deliveries (2x4, 3x6), while Joshi accelerated through the middle overs. Their 53-run stand took UP to 94 before Juyal was bowled by Rithesh Bhatkal in the 11th over.

Siddarth Yadav added 12 before falling to Shikhar Shetty, but Joshi continued to dominate. He eventually fell for 65 in the 16th over, caught by Karun Nair off Manvanth Kumar with the total on 158. By then, UP had laid the platform for a late surge.

Sameer Rizvi and Prashant Veer provided that. Rizvi hit an unbeaten 46 off 23 balls (2x4, 4x6), while Veer smashed 23 off 14 (1x4, 3x6). Their unbroken 46-run partnership lifted UP to 204/5.

The Karnataka bowlers struggled to contain the finishing pair. Shikhar Shetty took 2/54 and Manvanth Kumar 2/31, while Abhilash Shetty and Vijaykumar Vyshak took a wicket apiece.

Bhuvi scalps Manish Pandey Chasing 205, Karnataka needed a strong start but Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Manish Pandey for a first-ball duck in the opening over, caught by Madhav Kaushik. Yash Dayal then struck twice in succession, removing Karun Nair for one and Rithesh Bhatkal for a duck as Karnataka slumped to 13/3 inside two overs.

Luvnith Sisodia and captain Ravichandran Smaran attempted to rebuild. Sisodia played positively to score 42 (25 b, 2x4, 4x6) before falling to Zeeshan Ansari at 76/4 in the ninth over. Smaran carried the fight with a brisk 68 from 39 deliveries (2x4, 6x6), but Karnataka could not sustain the required rate once he fell.

Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan, who had remained wicketless in the opening match against Rajasthan, was outstanding with the new ball and at the death, returning 3/28 in four overs. He dismissed Abhinav Manohar, Manvanth Kumar and Praveen Dubey, repeatedly breaking Karnataka’s attempts to build momentum. Bhuvi finished with 2/36 and Dayal 2/41. Prashant Veer and Ansari chipped in with a wicket each.

Karnataka’s lower order offered brief resistance with Manvanth making 42 off 28 and Dubey 21 off 22. However, the asking rate kept climbing. From 132/6 in the 16th over, Karnataka lost regular wickets and finished on 188/9, falling 16 runs short.

UP coach Sudeep Tyagi was happy with his first win as coach. “I’m feeling good. In the last match, we didn’t do good bowling, but we batted well. Otherwise, it’s part and parcel of the game,” he said.

He praised the squad. “The whole team performed well today. Everyone did very well, the batters and the bowlers. It’s really good that the win has finally come,” Tyagi said. “Karnataka was one of the strong opponents, and we defeated them. But all teams are strong. In T20, you can’t say anything until you beat them.”

Now, Uttar Pradesh play against Baroda in their third league match on Wednesday.