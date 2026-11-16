'I was set, so I had to do it': Mohit Ulva on last-ball heroics vs Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup final

India's dramatic one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the U-19 Asian Cup final was built on a remarkable late fightback with Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan combining to take the team across the line in a tense last-ball finish. Mohit Ulva was the hero of the match vs Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup final (ACC)

India were chasing 338. Having slipped to 252/8, they needed someone to take charge and pull them out from the jaws of defeat. Ulva and Chauhan kept the chase alive with a 57-run 9th-wicket partnership. Manal Chauhan smashed 47 from 32 balls, leaving Mohit Ulva to complete the job. He held his nerve as he smashed 49, hitting a four of the last ball to win the game.

"I was set, so I had to do it. So, the first ball I had strike, I felt great. I knew that a boundary would make eight runs in an over (easy). So, I was just waiting for this one ball. I got (that kind of delivery) only the last ball. So, I delivered and it finished well," Mohit Ulva said in a video released by BCCI.

The partnership was also built on clear communication and mutual trust, Manal Chauhan said.

"When Mohit came, he told me that whatever happens at the end, we'll play. Just believe in yourself that we'll make it from here," Manal said.

He also pointed to their running between the wickets and the timing of the boundaries as important factors that kept India in the contest.

"There was very clear communication. Whenever we needed a boundary, that boundary came at that time. One good thing was that the running between the wickets was good. We had trust in each other that we would make runs from anywhere," he added. The victory carried added significance after India had lost to Pakistan in the league stage.

However, Mohit insisted that the controversial celebrations following the final were not intended as a response to their opponents.

"It wasn't a celebration to show them off, it was our own happiness. There was joy in the game we played for the nation and the excitement we felt in winning it. That was a celebration," he said.

Mohit Ulva also credited the coaching group for standing by the players through previous disappointments, including close defeats in earlier competitions.

"Our coaching community or support staff always believed in us. We've just been given confidence. Just believe in yourself, do what you know how to do, and you will deliver," he said.