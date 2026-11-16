Sandpapergate, Monkeygate, underarm bowling: 5 of the biggest controversies in Australian cricket

Australia is one of cricket's most successful teams, as its trophy cabinet suggests. However, they are no strangers to controversies. The 2018 Sandpaper scandal, which erupted during Australia's tour of South Africa, remains one of its darkest chapters, in the aftermath of which David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were suspended. Steve Smith during a press conference where he addressed the sandpapergate.

Old wounds have resurfaced following the release of Usman Khawaja's autobiography, in which the former Australian opener claimed that the entire team was in on the ball-tampering plot. While Warner has backed Khawaja's account, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have strongly refuted it.

Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper, trying to alter the ball's condition. Bancroft, along with Smith and Warner, was sent home. A subsequent investigation by Cricket Australia led to Smith and Warner getting slapped with a 12-month ban, while Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension. Head coach Darren Lehmann also stepped down in the wake of the controversy.

While Sandpapergate remains one of the most talked-about controversies in Australian cricket, several past incidents have also drawn similar scrutiny. Who can forget Greg Chappell instructing his brother to bowl an under-arm delivery or the monkeygate episode involving Harbhajan Singh and the late Andrew Symonds? Let's have a look.

The underarm bowling incident During the ODI between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1981, Greg Chappell instructed his younger brother Trevor to bowl an under-arm delivery with New Zealand needing six runs off the final ball.

Trevor then rolled the ball along the ground, leaving New Zealand with no chance but to play it out. The decision triggered backlash worldwide, with even Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser criticising the move. Bowling under-arm was allowed under the rules, but the move was seen as going against the spirit of cricket.

Bookmaker controversy Shane Warne and Mark Waugh were at the centre of a major row after accepting money from an Indian bookmaker during Australia's tour of Sri Lanka in 1994. According to accounts of the episode, the payments were made in exchange for information about pitch and weather conditions.

Both Warne and Waugh were fined by the Australian board in 1995 for failing to disclose the matter. The scandal, however, became public knowledge only in 1998. Both players denied any suggestion of match-fixing.

Warne's ban ahead of ODI World Cup Ahead of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, Warne tested positive for a banned diuretic. The spinner maintained that he had taken a tablet his mother had given him to improve his appearance. However, the positive test resulted in a 12-month suspension, ruling him out of the tournament.

Warne returned to international cricket in 2004 and went on to finish his Test career with 708 wickets three years later.

The Monkeygate scandal The 2007-08 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground became a major flashpoint. Symonds accused Harbhajan Singh of racially abusing him, triggering the controversy that came to be known as “Monkeygate”.

Harbhajan denied the accusation, but match referee Mike Procter initially found him guilty and imposed a three-Test suspension. India, then led by Anil Kumble, protested the decision and threatened to abandon the tour.

The racial abuse charge was later overturned on appeal due to a lack of evidence. The same Sydney Test was also marred by several contentious umpiring decisions that went against India. Umpires Steve Bucknor and Mark Benson faced criticism over decisions involving Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly. Symonds, meanwhile, was given not out despite edging Ishant Sharma's delivery to wicketkeeper MS Dhoni.

Homeworkgate During Australia's 2013 tour of India, head coach Mickey Arthur asked players to submit suggestions on how the team could improve. In other words, 'to do their homework'. This was after Australia lost the first two Tests. However, Shane Watson, James Pattinson, Mitchell Johnson and Khawaja failed to submit their responses by the deadline.

The four players were subsequently suspended from selection for the third Test. Captain Michael Clarke backed the decision, while Arthur came under heavy criticism from cricket fans back home.