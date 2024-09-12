Ishan Kishan sends loud ‘three-digit’ message to Agarkar as Duleep Trophy century threatens Pant, Jurel's India spots

It was a day of double delight for Ishan Kishan and his fans. After making a surprise return to Duleep Trophy despite no update from the BCCI on his injury status, Ishan put on a valiant show for India C in the second round of the domestic red-ball tournament at the Rural Development Trust Stadium B in Anantapur to score a century against India B. Ishan Kishan scored a century on his return to first-class cricket after more than a year

Although Ishan was initially named for the Duleep Trophy tournament, he was ruled out on the eve of the opener last week after picking up a groin injury during the pre-season Buchi Babu tournament last month, with Sanju Samson replacing him in the lineup. Later, when BCCI made changes to the Duleep Trophy squads over the weekend, with players selected for the India Test squad leaving the respective camps, the board's media release mentioned there were no changes in the India C team.

However, on Thursday, on Day 1 of the second round of the tournament, Ishan's name was spotted in the playing XI for India C, and the wicketkeeper-batter later stepped out to bat at No. 4 after Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini struck in a space of four deliveries to reduce the side to two down for 97 runs in 24.1 overs.

Ishan, who made a sparkling return to red-ball cricket in the Buchi Babu tournament after 14 months with a century last month, carried his sublime form to smash score his seventh first-class century on Thursday. He reached his triple-figure mark in 121 balls, laced with 14 boundaries and two maximums, while also stitching an 189-run stand alongside Baba Indrajith. He was eventually dismissed by Mukesh for 111 off 126.

Ishan Kishan's century adds twist to Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel's selection

Had it not been for the mental-health break which he took in late December, ahead of the South Africa Test series, Ishan, who made an impressive debut in Tests in the West Indies tour with a fifty in July 2023, would have probably been part of the India squad for the opening match against Bangladesh next week ahead of Dhruv Jurel. But his absence led BCCI to unearth another young talent in Jurel, who made a stunning debut against England in February this year, and the selectors put faith in the 23-year-old, while also naming Rishabh Pant, who scored a remarkable fifty and picked up seven catches on his first red-ball appearance since December 2022.

However, with the Ajit Agarkar-led committee having named the India squad for only the opening Test against Bangladesh, Ishan's triple-figure knock leaves an opportunity for a possible change in the lineup for the second Test in Kanpur later this month. An array of valiant knocks could also see Ishan challenge the two players for a place in the India squad for the New Zealand Test series in October, thus putting pressure on the likes of Jurel and Pant to perform in the upcoming match.