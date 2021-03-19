IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'It is about picking capable players': Sachin Tendulkar says 'age should not be a criteria' for team selection
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.(Reuters Photo)
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.(Reuters Photo)
cricket

'It is about picking capable players': Sachin Tendulkar says 'age should not be a criteria' for team selection

The T20I World Cup is set to take place in India later this year, and with a heavy international schedule in place, questions are being raised on whether the selectors should keep an experienced squad for the tournament, or give chance to youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:58 PM IST

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar believes that the Indian team should not keep age as a criteria for deciding the T20 World Cup squad. The T20I World Cup is set to take place in India later this year, with a heavy international schedule in place, questions are being raised on whether the selectors should keep an experienced squad for the tournament, or give chance to youngsters.

"One thing I would like to clarify here is that it is not just about picking youngsters. It is about picking capable players, you are talking about the Indian cricket team, age should not be criteria," Tendulkar told news agency ANI, on the sidelines of Road Safety World Series.

Also read: Shreyas Iyer makes his World Cup case with one of the best innings of his career

"It is about what you are able to deliver and that is what matters, not age. If somebody is able to perform and may not be a young cricketer, but if you are able to perform you should be playing for India," he added.

"Talking about youngsters, if you are able to perform then he rightfully deserves it. But if he is not able to perform, then maybe there are options you can look at. It is just not about age, it is a misconception that you should promote youngsters. I feel we should be picking our best 11.

"We should be picking our best 14-15 member squad and the best balance is known to the selection committee and it should be left to them," Tendulkar further said.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who made their India debuts in the ongoing T20I series against England, have made a name for themselves in the short time. Tendulkar said that the reason for their success is because they have played with and against the top players in the IPL for many years.

"As far as Suryakumar and Ishan are concerned, they both have done really well, they have not looked out of place at all and there is a reason for that. They played against all these guys a number of times. Yesterday, one of the commentators said that Surya has played against Archer and Stokes like as good as playing against Rajasthan Royals," Tendulkar said.

"For us, when I went to Pakistan and Australia, I was playing all those bowlers for the first time and that was at international level, so here the beauty is that they have played against top bowlers in the IPL and then playing against them for India, it is a big difference, you know what to expect from them and that is what has happened.

"That is the beauty of our structure and we can noticeably see that our bench strength is really good," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.(@RSWorldSeries)
Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.(@RSWorldSeries)
cricket

Sachin hits fifty, Yuvraj smashes 20-ball 49 as India Legends storm into final

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Riding on Tendulkar's half-century and Yuvraj's entertaining 20-ball 49 not out which had six sixes and a four saw India score 218 for three in 20 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.(Reuters Photo)
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.(Reuters Photo)
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar says 'age should not be a criteria' for team selection

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The T20I World Cup is set to take place in India later this year, and with a heavy international schedule in place, questions are being raised on whether the selectors should keep an experienced squad for the tournament, or give chance to youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shreyas Iyer in action.(REUTERS)
India's Shreyas Iyer in action.(REUTERS)
cricket

Iyer makes his World Cup case with one of the best innings of his career

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Whether it's blasting away from ball 1, or pacing his innings to take India to the finish line, Iyer changes gears like no one else in Team India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fans pose with the new Delhi Capitals jersey for IPL 2021
Fans pose with the new Delhi Capitals jersey for IPL 2021
ipl

Delhi Capitals launch new jersey for IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:16 PM IST
  • Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Shikhar Dhawan connected with them live over a video call, to catch a glimpse of the jersey and chat with the fans, making it a rare and precious experience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Mandhana scores a fifty and became the first batsman to score 10 consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs while chasing(Twitter)
Smriti Mandhana scores a fifty and became the first batsman to score 10 consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs while chasing(Twitter)
cricket

Harmanpreet and Co eye redemption in T20 series against South Africa

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Apart from the nine-wicket win in the second match, Mithali Raj's side failed to fire as a unit against their South African counterparts, who looked in good rhythm throughout the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli and batsman Hardik Pandya(PTI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli and batsman Hardik Pandya(PTI)
cricket

'He's a modern-day Viv Richards': Ex-Pak captain's huge praise for India star

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:19 PM IST
After watching his leadership and batting performance in the ongoing T20I series against England, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said India skipper Virat Kohli is 'modern-day Viv Richards.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England skipper Eoin Morgan during the toss for the 4th T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ICC Twitter))
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England skipper Eoin Morgan during the toss for the 4th T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ICC Twitter))
cricket

Battle for supremacy among two best teams in series-decider

PTI, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
India, who went into the series with a fresh and fearless approach in the shortest format, find themselves well-placed in their preparations for the mega event at home later this year, irrespective of what happens in the fifth game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 18, 2021 England's Ben Stokes in action(REUTERS)
India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 18, 2021 England's Ben Stokes in action(REUTERS)
cricket

Ben Stokes explains how England will 'benefit' from 4th T20I loss to India

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Ben Stokes, who scored a quickfire 46 off just 23 balls and almost took the game away from India said England can ‘benefit’ from the 8-wicket loss in the 4th T20I in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jofra Archer and Suryakumar Yadav.(Reuters)
Jofra Archer and Suryakumar Yadav.(Reuters)
cricket

'Watched all of his games':Suryakumar explains how he planned first-ball six off

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:43 PM IST
He had toiled hard in domestic cricket for years and fans were excited to see how Suryakumar will perform in national colours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.(Twitter)
Photo of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.(Twitter)
cricket

Lahore court orders FIA to register case against Pakistan captain Babar Azam

PTI, Karachi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:28 AM IST
The order from Judge Hamid Hussain came on Thursday after a hearing in Lahore on a petition filed by a woman, Hamza Mukhtar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Suryakumar Yadav in action.(REUTERS)
India's Suryakumar Yadav in action.(REUTERS)
cricket

India squad for England ODIs: Suryakumar, Krunal, Prasidh Krishna included

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • The series begins on 23rd March with BCCI deciding to hold all the ODIs in Pune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stuart Broad comments on Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal.(PTI/Twitter)
Stuart Broad comments on Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal.(PTI/Twitter)
cricket

'A stinking decision': Swann and Broad on Suryakumar's controversial dismissal

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav smashed 31-ball 57 to help India achieve a match-winning total of 185 runs. He was looking good for a big score but lost his wicket to a controversial decision.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo Suresh Raina(Getty Images)
File photo Suresh Raina(Getty Images)
ipl

Parthiv Patel's big prediction about Suresh Raina ahead of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • One of IPL’s most successful batsmen, Raina will make comeback in IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli sitting in the dugout.(BCCI)
Virat Kohli sitting in the dugout.(BCCI)
cricket

'Nothing serious': Kohli reveals why he took the 'smart decision of going out'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Kohli on Thursday also questioned the concept of requiring "conclusive proofs" to overturn a "soft signal" of the field umpires, saying that rules should be made simpler so that teams do not suffer in high-stake games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the hosts lost three early wickets, experienced players in Mithali Raj (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur steadied India's innings. (Twitter)
After the hosts lost three early wickets, experienced players in Mithali Raj (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur steadied India's innings. (Twitter)
cricket

Lack of bench strength a big worry for India

By Sharad Deep, Shalini Gupta, Lucknow/chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:46 AM IST
  • In the batting department, skipper Mithali Raj, 38, and her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur, 32 have been shouldering the responsibility for more than a decade and a half, playing big innings and fashioning India’s famous victories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's KL Rahul, right, plays a shot during the fourth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's KL Rahul, right, plays a shot during the fourth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

The open season: India make it fizz at the top

By N Ananthanarayanan, Sanjjeev K Samyal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:46 AM IST
  • A quality opener is like a “fox in the box” striker in football, in the sense that the search for a great fit is constantly on. Indian openers continue to be judged on performances in seaming, overseas conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP