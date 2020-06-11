‘It’s the right move,’ Aussie bowler on ICC’c call to defer decision on T20 World Cup

cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday decided to defer its decision on the fate of the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia between October 18 and November 15 later this year. The tournament is still four months away and the global body said that it will wait for another month before taking a call on whether to postpone the tournament in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson, who is a regular in the T20 side, said that the ICC has done the right thing by delaying the decision and given itself more time as the situation has been brought under control in Australia.

“It’s always nice to know what’s going to happen in the near future but taking as much time as we can to make a decision about this is important,” Richardson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“I think it’s the right move, I think Australia and New Zealand have been really good in terms of flattening the curve, so I think there’s some positivity there in terms of some cricket being on this summer with some kind of normality around it.

“The best decision is to take your time with this and make sure we’ve made the right decision,” he added.

The 29-year-old said that it would be great if players could play domestic cricket before thr tournament but also added that players will accept whatever decision is taken

“It depends on what the state programs can put together .If there’s some domestic cricket we can play before that, that’ll be a bonus.” “Whatever decision is made we’ll role with it. We haven’t got much other choice. As we’ve heard said so many times, it’s unprecedented, but if it means we’re underprepared, then so be it … but I think we’ll be fine,” he added.

The T20 World Cup is the only global trophy that Australia has never won. They reached the finals in 2010 but were edged out by perennial rivals England. Richardson feels the Aussies have the team this time to go all the way.

“At the moment it feels like everyone is really clear on what their role in the team is. In T20 cricket that’s really massive. The more simple you can make the game the better.

“It feels like we’re rolling pretty well but it also feels like a lifetime ago we played our last game. But a lot of blokes in that team have confidence in their role in the team and results have shown that,” he said.