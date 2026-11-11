Jacob Bethell ruled out of Australia series after fresh knee setback, South Africa tour in doubt

Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of England's white-ball series in Australia, it was announced Wednesday, raising doubts over his fitness for the upcoming Test tour of South Africa.

Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the Australia series (ANI Pic Service)

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Bethell has been sidelined since July with a right knee injury which required surgery during the English season but joined up with the squad in Perth last week ahead of his planned comeback.

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But the 23-year-old has suffered a recurrence and will now fly back to England for assessment by a specialist.

That means Bethell, a top-order batsman and left-arm spinner, will now miss all of the three one-day internationals and five T20s in Australia, and his participation in the Test series in South Africa starting in December is also now called into question.

England had already seen fast bowler Josh Tongue ruled out of the Australia tour because of a toe injury, with the uncapped pair of James Coles and Eddie Jack added to the squad.

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{{^usCountry}} The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement said: "Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the white-ball tour of Australia following a scan on his right knee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement said: "Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the white-ball tour of Australia following a scan on his right knee. {{/usCountry}}

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"Bethell suffered a setback in his return from the injury during a training session in Perth earlier this week.

"With a busy winter ahead it was decided that he will return to the UK on Saturday before seeing a specialist."

The news is a fresh blow to Bethell, who started 2026 with a superb century in the final Ashes Test in Sydney but has now missed out on six consecutive series in all formats.