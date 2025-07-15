'Jasprit Bumrah has most runs in an over in Tests, where was intent at Lord's': India pacer put under scanner

While the world is appreciating and lauding India's valiant fight in the Lord's Test against England despite being 112/8 at one stage, former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs traded barbs at the Shubman Gill-led side for their “lack of intent” on the final day of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Before play started on Day 5, the equation was simple for both India and England. The visitors needed 135 runs for the win while England needed six wickets. India pacer Jasprit Bumrah put under the scanner by Herschelle Gibbs for his “lack of intent” with the bat(PTI)

India's chase started off on the worst possible note, as Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy lost their wickets in the first session. When lunch was called, India needed 81 runs more, while England needed just two wickets. The match's result looked like a foregone conclusion. However, Ravindra Jadeja, along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, put up one hell of a show, sparking hopes of a comeback win.

However, the task proved too much as England wrapped up a 22-run win in the final session. After the loss, Herschelle Gibbs had a provocative take on India's loss, saying the “lack of intent” was the major reason behind the defeat.

“Came close in the end but lack of intent cost India the game,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

At first, fans thought Gibbs was questioning Jadeja as the left-handed batter stayed for 181 balls at the crease, scoring 61 runs. However, while replying to a user, Gibbs made it clear that he was talking about Jasprit Bumrah.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah receives desperate plea to play 4th Test against England at any cost

It must be mentioned that Bumrah and Jadeja formed a 37-run stand. The duo faced 132 balls in the middle. The Indian pacer scored five runs off 54 balls and finally lost his wicket to Ben Stokes.

Where was intent?

While speaking about Jasprit Bumrah, Gibbs said that the Indian pacer had once smashed Stuart Broad for the most runs in a single over in Tests. He also questioned the No.1-ranked bowler's intent with the bat during the fourth and final innings at Lord's.

“Bumrah has the most runs in an over for a batsman in test cricket.. .. where was that intent today?” Gibbs said while replying to a user.

The former South Africa opening batter, who is known for his knock of 175 against Australia in the historic Johannesburg ODI where the Proteas chased down 434, said Bumrah could have easily the ball he got out to, for a six, if he tried to.

“when he scored that 35 in one over he pulled and hooked some sixes didn’t he ? The ball he got out today, with some intent he could have done the same not so,” said Gibbs.

The final wicket of the Lord's Test was taken by Shoaib Bashir as he dismissed Mohammed Siraj. The ball slowly rolled back onto the stumps and the Indian No.11 was left crestfallen and heartbroken.

England now have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Both teams will next meet each other in Manchester in the fourth Test, beginning July 23.