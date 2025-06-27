Jasprit Bumrah is overburdened like no one else in world cricket, staggering workload stat shuts down debate

As India aim for a strong comeback in the second Test against England at Edgbaston, their most potent weapon with the ball is expected to sit out. Jasprit Bumrah, the lone beacon in a faltering attack at Headingley, is likely to be rested despite a seven-day gap between the matches, a decision that has drawn some scrutiny from the Indian fans, especially after the side's five-wicket defeat in the series opener. India's Jasprit Bumrah in action during 1st Test against England (Action Images via Reuters)

The team management had made its position clear before the tour began: Bumrah, returning to Test cricket this year after an injury layoff, would not be playing all five games. But the context has since changed. At Leeds, the gulf between Bumrah and the rest was stark. While he ran in tirelessly and produced moments of brilliance, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings, the rest of India’s bowling unit lacked bite, consistency, and control.

Now, with India trailing in the series and the side's pace battery visibly inexperienced, the call to rest Bumrah, despite a week-long recovery window, has prompted many to ask: can India afford to manage him this conservatively when the team around him is crumbling?

However, the stats suggest Bumrah is, indeed, being overworked - and that's not just counting the Indian team. He has bowled 410.4 overs in Test cricket in 2024, the most by any pacer in the world. No other fast bowler has crossed the 400-over mark; Australia’s Mitchell Starc is second with 362.3.

Among Indian bowlers, Mohammed Siraj, who has played the same number of Tests (15, has bowled 355.3 overs, underlining the extent to which Bumrah has shouldered the attack. It comes as no surprise that Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker among the pacers too, with a daylight's worth of gap, registering 78 dismissals to his name. England's Gus Atkinson is second in that list, with 55 wickets.

Interestingly, Siraj, having bowled nearly 27 overs more than Atkinson, has taken 14 fewer wickets.

Most overs in Test cricket (since January 1, 2024)

Jasprit Bumrah - 410.4 (78 wickets)

Mitchell Starc - 362.3 (48 wickets)

Pat Cummins - 359.1 (51 wickets)

Mohammed Siraj - 355.3 (41 wickets)

Gus Atkinson - 328 (55 wickets)

In fact, Bumrah has bowled the most number of overs across all bowlers for India, too, with Ravindra Jadeja following him in second spot with 400.1 overs.

Bumrah's dominance over the past year has been undeniable, but so has been the risk. With back injuries in the past and a long calendar ahead, India are treading carefully. But it comes at a time when the team can ill afford such caution.

The trio of Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur looked toothless at Leeds, exposing India’s over-reliance on Bumrah more than ever. And at Edgbaston, it is possible that India may hand a debut in the bowling lineup to Arshdeep Singh, making Siraj the leader of the attack.