Jasprit Bumrah breaks Wasim Akram's mind-boggling record, proves why he's second to none

Jasprit Bumrah, time and time again, keeps on proving why he is regarded as the best bowler in international cricket currently. On a placid Headingley pitch, Bumrah showed his class as he dismissed Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Joe Root on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test. With the dismissal of Duckett in the third and final session, Bumrah achieved yet another milestone, and it is truly one to savour. Jasprit Bumrah goes past Wasim Akram. The India pacer now has the most wickets by an Asian bowler in the SENA countries. (AFP)

The India speedster now has 148 wickets from 60 innings in the SENA countries. He has gone past former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram in the list of Asian bowlers with the most wickets in the SENA countries.

Bumrah now tops the list, which also has Akram (146), Anil Kumble (141), Ishant Sharma (130), and Mohammed Shami (123). The 31-year-old has been the standout bowler from both England and India in the first Test as he has gotten the ball to talk on a pitch which is offering little to no assistance for the bowlers.

In the second session on Day 2, Bumrah dismissed Zak Crawley (4) in the very first over. He got the right-hander all squared up and as a result, Crawley ended up handing a simple catch to Karun Nair in the slips cordon.

Also Read: IND vs ENG, LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah does the magic for India

On the other hand, Ben Duckett really got his eye in and was seeing the ball like a football. Despite his stay at the crease for more than two hours, he was unable to get the better of Bumrah.

The India pace sensation finally got the last laugh as Duckett was bowled in the final session on Day 2 for 62 runs. After dismissing the left-hander, Bumrah had a sheepish smile on his face, and he even mouthed a word or two to let Duckett know.

Possibly, Bumrah remembered Duckett's words before the series started, as while speaking to Mail Sport, the England opener remarked that Bumrah has nothing that he can surprise him with.

"I've faced him in a five-Test series before. I know what he's going to do to me, and the good thing about that is I know what skills he has," said Duckett.

“There's going to be nothing that surprises me,” he added.

India post 471 runs on the board

Earlier, India posted 471 runs on the board after being asked to bat first, owing to centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

India looked set to go past the 600-run mark, but a gigantic collapse resulted in the visitors being bundled out for less than 475 runs.

For England, Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue scalped four wickets each. Shubman was the top-scorer for India as he scored 147. Pant scored 134 while Jaiswal posted 101 runs.