Jayawardene drops huge Rohit Sharma update as fans wait for MI opener's return: ‘We'll make a decision tomorrow'

In Rohit Sharma's absence, Mumbai Indians have tried different opening combinations, but none have really worked out. Danish Malewar has taken over for Rohit, but hasn't been able to fill his shoes. Rohit had a decent start in IPL 2026, but was also inconsistent. In four innings, he managed 137 runs with an average of 45.67 and 165.06 strike rate. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during a training session. (PTI)

But then a hamstring injury has seen him warm the bench, and he hasn't been in action. In his absence, MI haven't been in good form.

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Speaking ahead of Mumbai Indians' upcoming IPL 2026 fixture vs Chennai Super Kings, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said, “It's progressed well. He's, like, working really hard to get back at it. For us on the medical team, it's daily. We see how he feels, how he pulls up the next day. So, we'll make a decision tomorrow.”

“We'll see him practising today as well. So, let's see how he feels tomorrow and what the medical team has to say. Thank you.”

Rohit was back for light training sessions and net practice soon after injury. It is unclear whether any complications prevent his return. MI are also playing it safe, given Rohit's age and the importance of the ODI team.

Speaking on MI's poor season recently, Jayawardene said "Rohit was back for light training sessions and net practice soon after injury. It is unclear whether there are any complications preventing his return. MI are also playing it safe, considering Rohit's age and ODI team importance."

"Rohit was back for light training sessions and net practice soon after injury. It is unclear whether there are any complications preventing his return. MI are also playing it safe, considering Rohit's age and ODI team importance.”