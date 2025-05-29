Jitesh Sharma's wonder catch ends Punjab Kings' misery, settle for record low in Qualifier 1 vs RCB

Sheer class from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowling attack sparked a shocking collapse of one of the better teams in the ongoing IPL 2025. Punjab Kings, despite their home comfort, were folded for one of the lowest scores in the playoffs. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma picked up three wickets each. Punjab was bundled for just 101 runs in 85 balls. Punjab Kings were folded for 101 runs in 14.1 overs

It was not just the superb bowling from the RCB unit that led to the downfall, Punjab batters were much to blame for their atrocious shot selection on Thursday in the Qualifier 1 clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. None of the batters showed any promise during their stay at the crease as wickets tumbled at regular intervals. The tail, however, showed some resistance, which saw Punjab huff and puff their way past the 100-run mark. But only so.

Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma eventually ended Punjab's misery in Chandigarh with a one-handed stunner on the opening ball of the 15th over. Azmatullah Omarzai swung across the line against the length ball from Josh Hazlewood, but got a thin outside edge. Jitesh threw himself at the ball and came up with a one-handed blinder.

Punjab hit another low

The score of 101 is the joint third-lowest score in the history of IPL playoffs, after 82 for Deccan Chargers, against the RCB in 2010 and 87 for Delhi Capitals, against the Rajasthan Royals in 2008. Lucknow Super Giants was the other team that had recorded a total of 101, in the Eliminator tie against Mumbai Indians two years back.

The score is also PBKS's lowest all-out total after 73 against Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017 and 88 against the RCB in 2015 and 2018. Meanwhile, 14.1 overs is the fewest overs batted by any team in a playoff contest, surpassing the previous low of 16.1 overs, Delhi against RR in IPL 2008.

Adding to PBKS' woes, only once has the IPL witnessed a team defending a total of less than 140 in the playoffs—129/8 by Mumbai Indians against RPS in the 2017 final.