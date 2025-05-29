Ricky Ponting's tense chat with Shreyas Iyer in dressing room amid Punjab Kings' collapse in Qualifier 1, Gavaskar fumes

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers came out all guns blazing in the Qualifier 1 contest against the Punjab Kings on Thursday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Chandigarh, as the table-toppers suffered a collapse to go five down inside the opening 39 balls after being put to bat first. Prabhsimran Singh was the only batter from the top five to register a double-digit score, as none managed more than eight runs. Ricky Ponting has a chat with Shreyas Iyer in PBKS dressing room after dismissal

Captain Shreyas Iyer, who has been in impeccable touch during the season, having led Punjab to their first playoffs qualification in 11 years, was one of the victims on Thursday during the team's collapse. Josh Hazlewood, who was back in the playing XI for the first time since the season resumed earlier this month, dismissed him for just two runs off three balls.

Hazlewood delivered it in the channel, just outside the off, and on length as the ball hit the deck hard and got the extra bounce, Iyer went for the big swing, but unfortunately got a thin outside edge and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma did the rest behind the stumps. This was the fourth time Iyer was dismissed by the Aussie pacer in all T20 face-offs, managing just nine runs in 20 balls in the contest across five innings.

The dismissal left former India captain Sunil Gavaskar fuming in the commentary panel. He said: "Not a good shot at all. A nothing shot." Moments later, PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting was seen having an intense chat with Iyer in the dressing room, with the Aussie legend visibly unhappy about the collapse.

Punjab's collapse at home

PBKS have been one of the better batting sides in the tournament thus far, where they finished top of the table in the league stage. Moreover, a home comfort made them favourites in the contest. But RCB did their homework, having beaten Punjab at the same venue in April.

Yash Dayak, Hazelwood and Suyash Sharma picked two wickets each, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar snared one as Punjab went seven down inside the ninth over for just 65 runs.