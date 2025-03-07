Menu Explore
John Davison appointed Italy's T20I coach as they target 2026 World Cup spot

ANI |
Mar 07, 2025 09:17 AM IST

Former Canada captain and Australian state cricketer John Davison has been appointed as Italy's T20I coach, leading their push for a place in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Former Canada captain and Australian state cricketer John Davison has been appointed as Italy's T20I coach, leading their push for a place in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Italy will compete in the European Regional Finals of the T20 World Cup qualifiers in the Netherlands in late June, where two teams will earn a spot in the main tournament. They will face strong competition from the Netherlands, Scotland, Guernsey, and Jersey.

"I am excited and honoured to be appointed head coach of the Italian T20 men's program," Davison said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I didn't take much convincing once I heard about the players and people involved," he said.

"I have experienced the thrill of qualifying for World Cups as a player for Canada, and I look forward to repeating that thrill with a diverse and dedicated group of players and staff representing Italy," he added.

Davison is best remembered for his stunning 111 off 76 balls against West Indies in the 2003 World Cup. Since retiring, he has served as a spin-bowling coach and consultant, working closely with Australia and players like Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, and Matt Kuhnemann.

He will work alongside Italy's newly appointed captain, former Queensland and Australia opener Joe Burns, who became eligible to play for Italy last year through his mother's heritage.

Italy's squad also includes Ben and Harry Manenti, while Tasmania duo Jake Doran and Tim Ward are awaiting approval to represent the team based on their Italian roots. Former Victoria pacer Matthew Fotia and ex-Australia U-19 player Jason Ralston are also in contention for the qualifiers.

"I am honoured to take on this role and represent Italy on the international stage," Burns said when named captain, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"For me, it is a return to my family's roots. Italian cricket has enormous potential and I am excited to contribute to its growth. Together with my team-mates, we are working to achieve ambitious goals and make our fans proud," he added.

