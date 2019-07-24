Jonty Rhodes applies for Indian cricket team fielding coach position - Report

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes has applied for the job of the Indian cricket team fielding coach, according to a report in India Today. The Proteas legend is regarded as the best fielder of all time and his brilliant catching and run-out skills. Rhodes was also an effective batsman in the middle order for South Africa.

“I have great respect for what they have achieved over the past three years. But I don’t want them to just be the team with the lowest drop-catch percentage, also the team who takes the most half-chances,” Rhodes said.

The trio of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy will go ahead with the coach selection process and the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators will give its approval for the same, no member of the current India squad will be consulted, assured the official in the report.

In another noteworthy change, the BCCI has this time around decided to select the support staff along with the head coach, unlike previous occasions where the coach had the freedom of picking his own support staff.

“Support staff will be picked by the selection committee. Normally, we allow the head coach to do that (pick the support staff) for team building. This time, if the head coach is selected (before the selection of the support staff), he might join the process,” the official said.

