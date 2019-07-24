First time in 135 years! England register unwanted Test record against Ireland

England crashed back to earth after their World Cup triumph as they were skittled for 85 on a humiliating opening morning of their four-day test against Ireland at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat under blue skies but the morning belonged to Ireland, and in particular Tim Murtagh who ripped through the England order to claim an astonishing five for 13 in nine overs.

It is the first time England have been bowled out before lunch at Lord’s on the opening morning and their lowest test innings at home since 1997 against Australia.

Murtagh, who plays his cricket for Middlesex, took lethal advantage of a green-tinged wicket and some bog-standard England batting to give Ireland a dream start to what is only their third test and first at Lord’s.

When Stuart Broad walked out with the hosts teetering on 43 for seven England had lost six wickets for seven runs with test debutant Mark Adair also helping himself to two wickets.

With the Ashes series starting against Australia next week, England handed a test debut to Jason Roy as they continue to seek the solution to their fragile top order.

There was a buzz around the ground for the start even if it was a calmer atmosphere than the frenzied one of 10 days ago when England won an unforgettable World Cup final nail-biter against New Zealand at Lord’s.

