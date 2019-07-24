Tim Murtagh- things you need to about the Ireland bowler who tormented England at Lord’s

England would have been on a high after capturing the World Cup but they were brought back to earth on their return to Test cricket. Facing Ireland in a four-day Test match at Lord’s, England were reduced to 85 all out while batting first. Ireland might not have been fancied but they have shown that England took them lightly. Jason Roy, making his Test debut, fell for just 5 runs and it triggered a massive collapse which led to England reeling on Day 1 of the Test itself.

Tim Murtagh was the chief tormentor for Ireland against England as he picked up 5 wickets to give the upper hand to his side. Murtagh is no youngster as the 38-year-old seamer has been playing cricket for decades. So let’s get you some details about this medium-pace bowler from Lambeth, London:-

1.Murtagh plays County cricket for Middlesex. Incidently, Murtagh took figures of 6/24 against Middlesex in a T20 match while playing for Surrey. Some years down the line, Middlesex came calling for him.

2.He was part of the England Under-19 cricket team which played at the 2000 U19 World Cup in Sri Lanka.

3.After being ignored for England development squad, Murtagh was convinced by Ed Joyce in 2011 to qualify for Ireland as his grandfather was born in Dublin. He promptly applied for Irish citizenship in October 2011 and was granted in January 2012.

4. He has played 58 ODIs for Ireland and picked up 74 wickets. In July 2019, Murtagh took his first five-wicket haul in ODIs against Zimbabwe.

5. In May 2018, he played Ireland’s first-ever Test match against Pakistan. Murtagh even became the first bowler for Ireland to deliver a ball in Test cricket

6. Murtagh took 5 wickets against England in a Test match. His scalps included Joe Burns, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, and Chris Woakes.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 17:38 IST