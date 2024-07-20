‘Just the beginning of your own legacy’: Suryakumar Yadav's wife on Team India star's appointment as T20I captain

Devisha Shetty, wife of India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav, expressed her pride and joy as she congratulated her husband on being appointed the captain of the Indian T20I team. She remarked that this was the beginning of Suryakumar's "own legacy" in international cricket. The batter's elevation to captaincy for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka is seen as a significant milestone in his career; before this, he captained India during the bilateral T20I series against South Africa last year. Suryakumar Yadav with wife Devisha after T20 World Cup win(Instagram)

BCCI named Suryakumar the captain of the T20I team, with Shubman Gill appointed as the vice captain of both the T20I and ODI squads. The white-ball tour to Sri Lanka, commencing on July 27, will feature three T20Is and three ODIs, marking India's first international series under the guidance of their newly appointed head coach, Gautam Gambhir.

Taking to Instagram, Devisha wrote, “When you started playing for India, we never imagined this day would come! But god is great and everyone gets the reward of their hard work and diligence in due time. So proud of you and how far you have come but this is just the beginning of your own legacy. Long way to go.”

Ever since his international debut at the age of 30 as a late bloomer, Suryakumar has been one of India's biggest white-ball stars, shining primarily in T20Is with an unprecedented level of consistency combined with a fast run flow and unorthodox, 360-degree hits.

In 68 matches, he has scored 2,340 runs at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 167.74, with four centuries and 19 fifties and a best score of 117.

Besides T20Is, he has played a Test, scoring just eight runs and 37 ODIs, making 773 runs at an average of 25.76 with four half-centuries. Despite his lacklustre ODI record, Suryakumar's white-ball prowess is in no doubt, as he has been a number one ranked T20I batter.He was also the part of India's 2024 ICC T20 World Cup winning team, scoring 199 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.42 and a strike rate of over 135, with two half-centuries. He played some fine knocks in crunch situations and matches. He also took a match-sealing catch of David Miller to help India to a thrilling seven-run win in the final at Barbados.

Suryakumar has been consistent in T20 World Cups ever since his debut in 2021 edition, scoring 480 runs in 17 matches at an average of 40.00, with five half-centuries and a strike rate of above 158.

Suryakumar has captained India in seven T20Is against Australia and South Africa, winning five and losing just two.

(With inputs from wire)