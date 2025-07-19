Kamran Akmal fumbles behind stumps yet again, internet drags him back to past: 'Thanks for refreshing the memories'

For over a decade, Kamran Akmal's wicketkeeping has been a subject of heated debate across the cricketing world. Despite his batting credentials, the former Pakistan cricketer was regularly criticised for missed chances behind the stumps: dropped catches, fumbled stumpings, and untimely errors that overshadowed his contributions with the bat. That long-standing perception resurfaced in brutal fashion during the World Championship of Legends 2025 opener, where even time away from international cricket couldn't shield Akmal. Kamran Akmal makes a costly error behind the stumps during a WCL 2025 match(X)

Turning out for Pakistan Champions against England Champions, Akmal was at the centre of a moment that instantly triggered flashbacks for fans, and not in a good way. In the sixth over of England's chase, with Shoaib Malik bowling to Phil Mustard, the left-hander stepped out of his crease in search of a big hit. Malik's delivery spun sharply past the bat, beating Mustard completely.

But what should have been a stumping opportunity for a keeper of Akmal’s experience turned into a costly blunder. He misjudged both the turn and bounce, failing to gather the ball cleanly, much to the dismay of fans who took to social media to vent their frustration.

The error allowed Mustard a second life, and he capitalised with a well-made half-century that put the Pakistan Champions under pressure. The irony wasn't lost on fans who have watched Akmal’s career marred by similar instances, often at critical junctures in matches.

Fortunately for Pakistan Champions, the missed chance didn’t cost them the game. They held their nerve to seal a narrow five-run victory, kicking off their WCL 2025 campaign on a positive note.

Hafeez, Bell roll back the years

Mohammad Hafeez, who captained Pakistan Champions in the match, produced a brilliant knock after the top-order collapse, scoring 54 off just 34 balls. His knock was crucial as he helped Pakistan reach a competitive score of 160/9 in 20 overs; Aamer Yamin produced a quickfire cameo in the end, staying unbeaten on 27 off just 13 balls.

After England lost Alastair Cook and James Vince -- both for 7 -- in the chase, Mustard and Bell revived the innings with half-centuries. However, even as Bell remained unbeaten on 51 off 35 balls, England fell short by 5 runs in the first match of the tournament.