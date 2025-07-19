Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill told to ditch pace, pushed for wild spin-heavy shake-up: 'Play Sundar, Jadeja, Kuldeep'

Team India will be aiming for a turnaround when Shubman Gill's men take on England in the fourth Test in Manchester from June 23. After an intense finish at Lord's, where India came within touching distance of a miraculous win, focus has shifted back to potential combinations that India can field at Old Trafford as they aim to go 2-2 and keep their chances of winning the series alive. Beckenham: India head coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Shubman Gill during a training session ahead of the fourth Test(PTI)

Early signs indicate that Jasprit Bumrah, who skipped the Edgbaston Test due to workload management, may be available for selection in Manchester, too. While that comes as positive news for the Indian camp, former England captain Michael Atherton has suggested a rather unusual change in the side's bowling combination. Citing his conversation with England's bowling legend James Anderson about the nature of pitches in the country, Atherton stated that the flat surface in Manchester might allow for wrist spin to come into play.

“The pitches haven't had the pace that they used to have. There are a couple of pitches in the end where there's zing, but in the middle, the televised pitches are just flat, flat, flat. Wrist spin goes well at Old Trafford in some circumstances,” Atherton told Sky Sports Cricket.

The Englishman suggested India could go for a spin-heavy attack in Manchester – a rarity in England – urging Gautam Gambhir to consider playing three spinners.

“I was wondering whether they would go with [Jasprit] Bumrah and [Mohammed] Siraj, and then play with three spinners: Washington Sundar, [Ravindra] Jadeja, and Kuldeep [Yadav]. But we don't know about the forecast in Manchester, whether it's going to be cooler and showery. Then, the fast bowlers can come to play. But that's the definite option that India could think about,” said Atherton.

Kuldeep's absence

There has already been significant chatter about Kuldeep Yadav's absence throughout the first three Tests of the series. After the defeat at Headingley, India preferred batting depth, thus picking Washington Sundar over Kuldeep. The decision did reap rewards, as Sundar's crucial runs in the lower order helped the side register a mammoth win in the second Test.

Moreover, Sundar picked four wickets in the second innings at Lord's, further ensuring that he is less likely to be omitted in Manchester.