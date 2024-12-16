HAMILTON, New Zealand — Kane Williamson made 156 as New Zealand amassed a lead of 657 runs before both England openers were dismissed to leave the hosts in a commanding position at the end of the third day of the third cricket test on Monday. Kane Williamson makes 156 as New Zealand sets England 658 to win the 3rd test

To compound an already dimsal day for the tourists, England captain Ben Stokes limped from the field with a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Williamson’s 33rd test century was his seventh at Seddon Park and his fifth in consecutive tests on a home ground on which he averages more than 100.

New Zealand finally was dismissed for 453 after leading by 204 on the first innings and in five overs before stumps England slumped to 18-2.

Tim Southee bowled Ben Duckett off an inside edge in the second over of the England innings as the opener charged the veteran seamer who is playing his final test.

Zac Crawley was dismissed by Matt Henry for the sixth time in the series, trapped lbw one over before stumps. Jacob Bethell 9 not out and Joe Root had yet to score were at the crease at the close.

“Whenever you take a wicket for New Zealand it’s special,” said Southee who now has 390 test wickets. “Playing for New Zealand has been such a big part of my life and it’s been such an honor to do what I’ve been able to do.

“Hopefully the next couple of days will be a good couple of days but an emotional couple of days too.”

Stokes was bowling the second ball of his 13th over when, on his follow-through, he clutched at the hamstring of his left leg. He immediately walked from the field with his hand covering the lower half of his face on which was etched both pain and distress.

Stokes suffered a serious injury to his left hamstring while playing in The Hundred in August for the Northern Superchargers against the Manchester Originals. He was on crutches for some time and forced to miss England’s test series against Sri Lanka and the first test of the subsequent series against Pakistan.

Ollie Pope took over the captaincy in Stokes’ absence.

During his six-hour innings, Williamson overtook South Africa’s Graeme Smith to move up to 17th place on the list of leading test run-scorers six behind another South African, Hashim Amla.

He shared partnerships on Monday of 107 with Rachin Ravindra and 92 with Daryl Mitchell . His century came from 137 balls and his 150 from 196 balls, the third 50 from 59 runs as New Zealand stepped up its scoring towards an expected declaration.

The entire first session on the third day was lost to rain and a damp outfield. Play resumed at 1.30 with New Zealand 136-3, Williamson 50 not out and Ravindra 2.

Williamson scored fluently throughout the day, hitting 14 fours and a six in his century. He was typically powerful square of the wicket, particularly in his use of the cut shot.

Ravindra was sometimes bogged down, at the start of the day when he added only a handful of runs in the first hour and later when he found his scoring options limited.

At times England bowled to a 7-2 offside field which plugged some scoring zones. With wide gaps on the leg side, Ravindra tried to drag a ball from Matthew Potts outside his off stump through mid-wicket but edged it from the outside half of the bat to Brydon Carse at mid-off.

Mitchell joined Williamson and batted with more urgency which seemed an indication of an impending declaration. He hit two sixes and seven fours in his 60 from 84 balls before holing out to Matthew Potts in the deep to give Jacob Bethell his first test wicket.

New Zealand had a 500 run lead by 4.55pm on a day when play could go on until 7.30pm, under lights if necessary, because of the loss of the morning session. It led by 600 at 6.10pm but no declaration came.

England took the second new ball after 93.4 overs when the lead was 604 and put in the hands of off-spinner Shoaib Bashir who took 2-170, the most expensive bowling figures against New Zealand.

Mitchell Santner took 16 runs from the first over bowled by Joe Root and was out in the same over for 49.

That brought Southee to the crease for his final innings in his 107th and last test, needing two sixes to become the fourth player after Stokes, England coach and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum and Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist to hit 100 sixes in tests.

He was welcomed by a guard of honor of England players but made only 2 as the New Zealand innings ended with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell 44 not out.

The highest winning fourth innings total in test history is 418.

