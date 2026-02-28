Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Live Updates: J&K on cusp of history, maiden title in sight

Live

KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy Final Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir are well within sight of their maiden Ranji title.

Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Day 5 Live Updates: Paras Dogra's Jammu and Kashmir are standing on the cusp of scripting. February 28 might turn out to be the red-letter day for the sport in the region as J&K are all set to win the Ranji Trophy for the very first time in their history. Right from winning the toss, Jammu and Kashmir have dominated the summit clash against Karnataka at the KSCA Ground in Hubballi. J&K took a 291-run lead on Day 4 after pacer Auqib Nabi took his seventh fifer of the ongoing Ranji 2025-26 season. Mayank Agarwal led a lone fight for Karnataka, but after his dismissal for 160, Karnataka's innings folded up, and J&K took a significant advantage. Karnataka pacers Prasidh Krishna and Vijaykumar Vyshak removed Yawer Hassan and Shubham Pundir before the lunch break on Day 4, and J&K were rocked early. However, Qamran Iqbal ensured that the side didn't suffer more hiccups as he led the batting charge from one end. Paras Dogra (16) and Abdul Samad (32) provided support for some duration, and in the end, Iqbal and Sahil Lotra took J&K to safety at stumps on Day 4 with the score reaching 186/4 and the lead extending to 477. Earlier, J&K had posted 584 runs in the first innings while Karnataka got bundled out for 293. The situation would have been all the more abysmal for Karnataka had Mayank not played a knock of 160 against all odds. Auqib Nabi led the charge for J&K, taking yet another fifer, extending his wicket tally to 60 in the 2025-26 Ranji season. ...Read More

