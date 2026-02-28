Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Live Updates: J&K on cusp of history, maiden title in sight
KAR vs J&K Ranji Trophy Final Day 5 Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir are well within sight of their maiden Ranji title. A historic day awaits in Hubballi.
Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Day 5 Live Updates: Paras Dogra's Jammu and Kashmir are standing on the cusp of scripting. February 28 might turn out to be the red-letter day for the sport in the region as J&K are all set to win the Ranji Trophy for the very first time in their history. Right from winning the toss, Jammu and Kashmir have dominated the summit clash against Karnataka at the KSCA Ground in Hubballi. J&K took a 291-run lead on Day 4 after pacer Auqib Nabi took his seventh fifer of the ongoing Ranji 2025-26 season. Mayank Agarwal led a lone fight for Karnataka, but after his dismissal for 160, Karnataka's innings folded up, and J&K took a significant advantage....Read More
Karnataka pacers Prasidh Krishna and Vijaykumar Vyshak removed Yawer Hassan and Shubham Pundir before the lunch break on Day 4, and J&K were rocked early. However, Qamran Iqbal ensured that the side didn't suffer more hiccups as he led the batting charge from one end. Paras Dogra (16) and Abdul Samad (32) provided support for some duration, and in the end, Iqbal and Sahil Lotra took J&K to safety at stumps on Day 4 with the score reaching 186/4 and the lead extending to 477.
Earlier, J&K had posted 584 runs in the first innings while Karnataka got bundled out for 293. The situation would have been all the more abysmal for Karnataka had Mayank not played a knock of 160 against all odds. Auqib Nabi led the charge for J&K, taking yet another fifer, extending his wicket tally to 60 in the 2025-26 Ranji season.
Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Live Updates: Opener Qamran Iqbal on 94* overnight
Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Live Updates: The big thing to keep an eye on overnight is Qamran Iqbal. The righty was the sole batter to have a failure in the first innings, but has bounced back with some determination. He was stranded on 94* at stumos last evening, but has the chance to register a truly memorable Ranji Trophy final century with another six runs today.
Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Live Updates: State of play – J&K in cruise control with first innings lead
Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Live Updates: Heading into Day 5, the result feels like an inevitablity. The rest of the day should just be a formality and a procession for J&K enroute to their first title. The batting all clicked as they scored 584 in their first innings, then were inspired by Auqib Nabi Dar as they destroyed the strong Karnataka batting order to establish a 291 run lead. That lead has now grown to 477 runs, as things have evaded KAR entirely.
Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the Ranji Trophy final between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka. It can be a historic day for J&K as their maiden Ranji title is well within sight.
Stay tuned for more updates.