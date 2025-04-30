Karun Nair gets ruthless reminder of 'second chance' wish after another failure vs KKR: ‘You've played one good knock…’

Karun Nair has faced scrutiny for his inconsistent show with the bat for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing season of IPL. The stylish batter grabbed the attention when he scored 89 from 40 deliveries against a star-studded Mumbai Indians bowling attack, where he also took on the best in the business, Jasprit Bumrah, quite comfortably. However, since then, the 32-year-old has lost his mojo and mustered up just 65 runs in the last five innings. The Capitals have tried both as an opener and the number 3 batter but things haven't worked out well for him. Karun Nair has failed to score big in the last five matches.(AFP)

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra didn't hold back and criticised after Nair's repeated failures as he scored just 15 against KKR on Tuesday night. The cricketer turned commentator asserted that Nair is not making the most of the second chance he has got.

"The start wasn't good. You (KKR) played Anukul Roy for Faf du Plessis. He didn't trap Faf but dismissed Abishek Porel. Vaibhav Arora got Karun Nair out, and I ask a question. Cricket has given you a second chance, but you are not making the most of it," he said.

Delhi Capitals started strong this season, but their form has dipped in recent games. They have lost three of their last five matches and the defeats to RCB and KKR have put them in a trick spot in the playoffs race.

‘Big knocks are not coming from Karun Nair’s bat'

Karun made a return to IPL with DC after a brilliant domestic cricket season, which saw him score nine hundred across all formats.

Chopra said that big knocks are not coming for Karun's bat which is not a good sign for DC.

"You have played one good knock and affected one or two good run-outs, and shown a few glimpses that you can actually go on, but big knocks are not coming, and you are batting at the top of the order. You are getting a chance to bat at No. 3," he added.

Talking about Tuesday's clash, Chopra claimed that Rahul's run-out was the turning point and DC lost the plot after that.

Then Rahul's run-out. I think that was the game-changing moment. When Faf and Stubbs got out, I thought this game was over," Chopra observed.