Kavya Maran's celebration turns into anger-mixed despair in seconds as Harshal Patel drops Ravindra Jadeja

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran's celebrations turned into despair in a matter of seconds after Harshal Patel dropped an easy catch of Ravindra Jadeja. In the last ball of the 7th over of the Chennai Super Kings innings, Jadeja went for the big shot against SRH leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari, but the CSK all-rounder failed to time the full-length delivery and ended up skying it. Kavya Maran's reaction to the Ravindra Jadeja drop catch

Harshal Patel, standing at long off, had plenty of time to settle under it nicely. He did that, too, but as soon as the ball hit his palm, it popped out. Kavya Maran, sitting in the Chidambaram stands, had already started to celebrate, expecting the catch to be taken, but when she saw the ball pop out of Patel's hands, her ecstasy translated into an anger-mixed despair.

Kavya Maran is no stranger to letting her emotions flow during an SRH match. One glance at her during a match would give one a good idea of SRH's position.

Kavya, however, had plenty of reasons to cheer on Friday. Harshal Patel's drop catch didn't cost SRH much as Jadeja was dismissed for 21 by Kamindu Mendis, who also buried the disappointment of Patel's drop catch by taking a scintillating diving catch to send back Dewald Brevis for 42.

Harshal himself brought smiles to Kavya's face by taking four wickets for just 28 runs in four overs.

Harshal Patel stars as SRH stop CSK at 154

Sent into bat, CSK witnessed a horrendous start as they lost Shaik Rasheed of the first ball off Shami, caught by Abhishek Sharma at first slip. It was a perfect Test match delivery, pitched on length outside off, shaping away with the batter just poking at it.

Young Ayush Mhatre (30 off 19) was, however, going great guns, picking up boundaries at will with his attacking batting against Shami, SRH skipper Pat Cummins and Unadkat.

Sam Curran was the next CSK wicket to depart as he top-edged a Harshal Patel delivery to Aniket Verma at deep midwicket.

There was more agony in store for CSK as a set Mhatre was holed out by Ishan Kishan off Cummins in the sixth over as the hosts managed only 50 for 3 in the powerplay on a sluggish surface.

In the seventh over, Patel dropped a dolly off Zeeshan Ansari to hand Ravindra Jadeja (21) a life and the veteran India batter utilised the life to struck Ansari over long on for a huge six.

But Jadeja's stay was cut short by Kamindu Mendis, cleaning up his stumps soon.

At the halfway mark, CSK reached 76 for four in 10 overs.

But Shivam Dube (12 off 9) and Brevis (42 off 25) had other plans as they took the attack to the opposition with their power hitting.

While Dube hit Shami for two exquisite boundaries through the covers in the 11th over, Brevis clobbered Mendis for three maximums in the next over to keep up the run rate.

Drafted into the side, Brevis was in destructive mood as he clobbered Patel for another six before being dismissed, caught by Mendis at long off.

However CSK lost wickets in a heap as Dube was holed out by Abhishek at long on off Unadkat in the next over.

In came Dhoni in his 400th T20 match, but he too failed to fire CSK as the veteran batter slashed a Patel delivery straight to Abhishek at point.

Towards the end, Hooda tried his best to lift the innings and did manage to take CSK past 150-run mark.