KL Rahul confirms he will miss India's WTC final against Australia, to undergo surgery on injured thigh

KL Rahul has announced that he will undergo surgery on his right thigh and ruled himself out of India's all-important World Test Championship final against Australia starting June 7 at The Oval. Rahul, who picked up the injury while fielding during the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a long and emotional note. An injured KL Rahul walks off. (IPL:)

"After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery," Rahul captioned his post.

"As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I'll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. @lucknowsupergiants.

"Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. @indiancricketteam"

Rahul's injury comes at the worst possible time for the Indian team, who are already without Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer due to injuries. Not only does Rahul's absence come as a blow for Team India, which was banking on his experience to solidify the middle order, but even for LSG, who will now be without their captain.

Rahul was chasing a ball when he stopped abruptly and hobbled before eventually falling down. The injury looked nasty from the word go as he was helped off the field by support staff after the medical team carefully monitored him. As expected, he did not turn up for LSG's next game against Chennai Super Kings, with Krunal Pandya taking over. Multiple reports stated that it was the end of Rahul's IPL 2023 campaign, and while there still was some ray of hope over his participating in the WTC final, it was extinguished.

"I want to express gratitude to each one of you - my fans, that gave me the strength to get back up, the LSG management and the BCCI for their promptness, and my teammates for their unwavering support during this difficult time.

"Your encouragement and messages mean a lot to me and motivate me to come back stronger and fitter than ever before. Meanwhile, I promise to keep you all updated on my progress, and hope to be back on the field sooner than soon. The last few days have been really hard, but I'm determined to come out on top. Injuries are never easy, but I'll give it my all as always. Thank you for all the support and good wishes."

The thing injury adds to Rahul's long history of injuries. Last year, just before the start of the home T20I series against South Africa, Rahul pulled him hamstring which ruled him out for a good month. He then struggled with a hernia which also required a surgery in Germany. After careful rehabilitation, Rahul returned to lead the Indian team in Zimbabwe but it took him time to get back in full flow.

