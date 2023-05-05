'Let them fight their battle': Ganguly corners himself from wrestlers' protest, angry fans say 'you're a coward'

Since last month, some of the leading Indian wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik among others are protesting against the Wresting Federation of India (WFI) President, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers are sitting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 with a demand that the findings of a committee which was formed to probe sexual harassment charges against the WFI chief be made public. Sharan, also a BJP MP from Kaiserganj seat in UP, has been accused of sexually harassing at least seven female wrestlers, including a minor. Sourav Ganguly; Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik(File/ANI)

Many have voiced their support for the wrestlers including India's World Cup-winning former captain Kapil Dev, as well as Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. On Friday, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was also asked on his opinion on the ongoing protest; however, the star former cricketer – also a BCCI President until October last year – chose to not comment on the same.

“Let them fight their battle. I don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don't talk about things you don't have complete knowledge of,” Ganguly said in an event.

“So, I hope it gets resolved. The wrestlers have won a lot of medals and brought accolades to the country. Hopefully, it will be resolved,” he further said.

Many on Twitter were not too pleased with the former India captain's response, and criticised Ganguly for not standing in support of the wrestlers. A number of Twitter users were disappointed in Ganguly and accused him of playing it “safe.”

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that all demands of the wrestlers sitting on dharna in Delhi have been met and that they should let an unbiased probe be completed by Delhi Police.

"It is my request to all the sportspersons who are agitating there that whatever their demands were, they were met. Court has also given its directions and they should let an unbiased probe be completed," Thakur told reporters on Friday.

