KL Rahul to miss Karnataka's Ranji Trophy game against Punjab

PTI |
Jan 20, 2025 07:07 PM IST

KL Rahul will miss Karnataka's upcoming Ranji Trophy game against Punjab.

Seasoned batter KL Rahul, who is recovering from an elbow niggle, was not included in the Karnataka Ranji Trophy squad for their penultimate Elite Group C match against Punjab, beginning here on January 23.

KL Rahul will miss Karnataka's upcoming Ranji Trophy game against Punjab.. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) (AFP)
The PTI had reported on January 18 that Rahul could be a part of the state side for its last league match against Haryana on January 30.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been named in India's ODI squad for the three-match home series against England, starting on February 6, and the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled from February 19.

Opener Mayank Agarwal will lead the 16-man side that also features India pacer Prasidh Krishna and top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal, who made a fifty and a hundred in three Vijay Hazare Trophy matches recently.

Shreyas Gopal named vice-captain

Shreyas Gopal, who had an excellent run in Karnataka's triumphant run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 18 wickets, has been elevated as vice-captain.

Karnataka squad: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shreyas Gopal (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KV Aneesh, R Smaran, KL Shrijith (wicketkeeper), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Raj, Prasidh Krishna, Vasuki Koushik, Abhilash Shetty, Yasovardhan Parantap, Nikin Jose, Vidyadhar Patil, Sujay Satheri (wk), Mohsin Khan.

