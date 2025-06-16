Kuldeep Yadav admits taking over Rohit Sharma's place in team bus, reveals reason behind it: ‘Uspe main baithta hu’

Team India leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav revealed that it’s he — and not new captain Shubman Gill — who has taken Rohit Sharma’s seat on the team bus. Rohit, who led India in the last two World Test Championship editions, announced his retirement ahead of the next cycle, and the BCCI has chosen Shubman as his successor, but in the team bus, Kuldeep decided to take his seat to sit alongside veteran Ravindra Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session ahead of the Test series against England.(HT_PRINT)

During a press conference on Sunday, Kuldeep admitted to taking over Rohit Sharma's place in the team bus.

"Uspe main baithta hu (I sit there)," Kuldeep said in the press conference.

However, the leggie further said that he can' take his former skipper's place and revealed the reason behind it, which was related to veteran Jadeja.

"I can never take Rohit bhai's place. It's just that I am spending more time with Jaddu bhai. It's important as a spinner for me because Ash bhai is not there. I have learnt a lot from him. When I started my cricket, I have played with both of them. Very lucky to have Jadeja as my spin partner. I am enjoying it," Kuldeep said.

‘Virat bhai and Rohit bhai have done so much for the team’

The retirement of R Ashwin has put more responsibility on Jadeja, who has played 12 Tests in England. The sole specialist spinner in the squad, Kuldeep Yadav, has only bowled nine overs in his sole Test appearance here.

Meanwhile, following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it’s going to be a big test for the youngsters to step up. They’ll need to do so in challenging conditions, where tackling the weather and swing will be a tough task for the batters. Skipper Shubman will also be feeling a lot of pressure to perform with the bat, as his overseas batting record has not been up to the mark in recent times.

"When the seniors go away, their absence is always felt. Virat bhai and Rohit bhai have done so much for the team. They will be missed, but it's also an opportunity for youngsters to perform well. But yes, I am sure everybody would be missing the seniors. But the youngsters are excited for the challenge. Batsmen are working very hard in the nets and preparing really well," he added.