Kuldeep Yadav flummoxed by wrong-un on social media, issues apology

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has had to apologise to his fans on social media platform Instagram, after an ‘unsolicited post’ surfaced on his page on Wednesday.

Kuldeep has claimed that his Instagram account was hacked and he was not responsible for it, adding his apologies in his message.

“I would like to apologise for the unsolicited post that was posted by my Instagram account in the past few mins .my Instagram account was hacked by someone, I’ll take steps to improve my password protection. Thanks for understanding,” (sic) Kuldeep took to Twitter.

Kuldeep Yadav had taken 17 wickets and played a huge role in India’s first-ever bilateral ODI series win in South Africa. (Twitter)

The Chinaman bowler topped the charts for most wickets during India’s crushing 5-1 series win against South Africa, claiming 17 wickets. His partnership with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has given India an X-factor in their bowling and has played a big role in the team’s recent wins in limited-overs cricket.

A few days ago, Abhinav Bindra, the winner of the shooting gold medal in Beijing Olympics, had his Twitter account hacked by the Turkish Cyber Army.

The group has reportedly hacked the accounts of Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, politician Ram Madhav and a few others.