Kumar Sangakkara rules out chance of applying for Team India head coach position: 'Don't have time to commit'

Legendary Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has stated that he has not been approached for the position of Team India head coach as he clearly stated he won't apply for it too. Rahul Dravid, current India head coach, tenure will end after the T20 World Cup 2024 as the BCCI has invited applications for the big role and has also approached a few former players to fill-in the big shoes. Legendary Australia stars Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer have already shown disinterest in the big job. Rajasthan Royals director of cricket operations and head coach Kumar Sangakkara(PTI)

Meanwhile, Sangakkara has stated that he doesn't have the time to commit as the Indian team coaching job is hectic, taking almost 9-10 months a year.

"I have not been approached and I don't have time to commit full-time to an India coaching job. Happy with my stint with Royals and let's see how it goes," the Sri Lanka legend said.

Sangakkara has been the director of cricket operations and head coach for Rajasthan Royals in the past few seasons. Meanwhile, his team failed to win the trophy despite qualifying for the playoffs twice in the last three editions of theIPL.

The Royals started the campaign on a dominating note as they won eight out of their nine matches and were in a firm position to finish top two but the last quarter of the season didn't go as planned for them as they finished third on the table.

Was a great season for us: Sangakkara

Although they bounced back with a win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator, Sunrisers Hyderabad got the better of RR in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

"I think it was a great season for us. We started well, and then we lost a close game to SRH in Hyderabad and (in) Delhi also, we put ourselves in winning positions," he said during the post-match media interaction after their 36-run loss to SRH.

"Sometimes you have streaks. RCB lost almost every game at the start and then caught up. That's how T20 goes. All we can do is put ourselves in positions of playoffs and vying for finals, which we did. I think all the guys throughout the season played phenomenal cricket. There was a little bit of fatigue at the back end, but it doesn't matter when you're in games like this. You gotta turn up and perform," he added.