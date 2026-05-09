‘Kya karu mai phir?’ Rohit Sharma gets irritated with awkward fan interaction, but ‘sorry, please’ melts him

Rohit Sharma is one of the most followed cricketers all around the world, and his popularity is second to none. Several fans would give away everything just to take a selfie with the Hitman, and hence it's no surprise that a female fan got way too excited upon seeing the former India captain and getting a chance to click a picture with him. However, the interaction got way too awkward and even someone like Rohit seemed lost for words. Rohit Sharma obliged a female fan with a selfie (Screengrabs - Mumbai Indians X)

The clip of the interaction between a female fan and Rohit was uploaded to social media by the official Mumbai Indians handle, and it is the best thing on the internet today.

The video opens with a female fan getting way too excited on seeing Rohit. Immediately, she takes her phone out to take a selfie with the former India captain. “Aap best ho (You are the best),” she said while taking a selfie with the Mumbai Indians batter.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians' fortunes would have been different had Rohit Sharma's ‘injury healed earlier’: Ex-India star However, the whole selfie moment took a bizarre turn as the female fan failed to take a picture with Rohit as her phone's battery went dead. “Mera phone off ho gaya (My mobile phone switched off),” she said.

She then started asking people around for a mobile so that she could take a selfie with Rohit. Meanwhile, the Hitman made his way to enter the team bus. The female fan then started shouting from behind, leaving Rohit irritated. “Toh abhi main kya karu phir? (What should I do then),” said Rohit.

The supporter then got hold of someone else's phone and took a picture with Rohit. However, this all happened after the right-handed batter asked the fan to get on with it. “Aap jaldi karo bhai (Please do it quickly).”

The female fan also repeatedly said “please” and “sorry” and finally managed to get a picture with Rohit.