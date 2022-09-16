Legends League Cricket gives fans the chance to watch their favourite stars play: Venkatesh Prasad

The Legends League Cricket is set to get underway alongwith the galaxy of stars of the sport that it brings it together. The second season of the league, which will feature a number of yesteryear cricket greats, starts on September 17. Former fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad, the coach of Gujarat Giants, owned by Adani Sportsline, has said that the initiative brings these star names closer to people in cities that may not have hosted too many international matches at the time they played.

"It will be an exciting experience. We are playing in centres where spectators might have not seen these legends that much on their grounds. Delhi and Kolkata are different. But we are also playing in Lucknow, Jodhpur. People would love to see Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle and other legends who are playing for Gujarat Giants in this league as well," said Prasad in an exclusive interview with ANI.

"Fans would love to see them (cricketers) showcase their skills. For me also, I am also going to see how these players are going to perform after years of leaving international cricket. It is going to be fun, competitive and also serious," he added.

Prasad has represented India in 221 ODI matches, across which he has taken 196 wickets. He has also played 33 Tests for India, in which he has taken 96 wickets.

Gujarat Giants is a team filled with legends like former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, swashbuckling West Indies batter Chris Gayle, New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori, former England bowler Graeme Swann and former Ireland cricket Kevin O' Brian.

On experience coaching players like Sehwag and Gayle, Prasad said, "They (Sehwag and Gayle) are already legends. They do not really need coaching. Being legends, they know exactly what they have to do. Thanks to Sehwag that I am in this role for Gujarat Giants."

"Me and Viru go long way back. We have played together for the nation. When he was playing, I got into coaching. We were involved in a couple of IPL franchises. It is nice to be back. I am coming into the coaching after quite some time. I was going towards administration. It is nice to be with Viru and Gujarat Giants," he added.

On how much this league featuring legends could serve to current international players, the former pacer said one does not stop learning, be it old or new players.

"Learning never stops. There is always something to take away from the game. It is an opportunity for the cricketers who have retired. It is a great concept. It is here to stay. It could expand to five to six teams. It gives opportunities to players who have retired from their country and state," he added.

Before the start of the league, a special benefit match between India Maharajas and World Giants, led by Virender Sehwag and South African legend Jacques Kallis respectively will take place on September 16 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

As the legendary cricketers from 10 countries will be seen in action, Sehwag's Gujarat Giants and Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals will lock horns in the league opener in Kolkata on September 17. Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will also be part of the four-team league, led by Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan respectively.

Besides Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur are the other venues for the upcoming edition of Legends League Cricket, which will go on till October 8.

With Disney Star being the official broadcasters, Season 2 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network as well as streamed on Disney Hotstar in four languages--English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON