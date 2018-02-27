Vijay Hazare Trophy final, live cricket score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra: Pavan Deshpande departs, KAR struggle

Mayank Agarwal scored a brilliant half century for Karnataka after Saurashtra won the toss and decided to field in the national one-day championship final for the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi on Tuesday. Karnataka have come into the final on the back of massive victories --- a nine-wicket win against Maharashtra in the semi-final and a 103-run win against Delhi in the quarter-final. Follow live cricket score and updates of Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy final here.

12:14 hrs IST: A much needed innings from Pavan Deshpande but his fight ends on 49. KAR 244/8

12:10 hrs IST: Pavan Deshpande nearing his half-century. Should look to stay till the end.Whatever the target is, the pressure of chasing will always be there. But so far, Saurashtra have done well and will look to carry forward the confidence when they come out to bat. Eight overs left. Karnataka have three wickets in hand. How much more can they score?

Brief Scores: Karnataka 234/7 (Agarwal 90, Deshpande 42, Mankad 2/54) vs Saurashtra

12:03 hrs IST: 40 overs gone. Karnataka are struggling at 223/7 with Krishnappa Gowtham departing for 9

11:57 hrs IST: Looks tough for Karnataka now. Only four wickets left. 260 now seems a tough ask. All depends on how Deshpande plays. Saurashtra have been good in the field. They need to maintain their intensity and get the remaining wickets quickly.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 213/6 (38 ovs) (Agarwal 90, Mankad 2/54, Sanandia 1/19) vs Saurashtra

11:45 hrs IST: A slight mix-up and Shreyas Gopal pays the price as he is run out for 31. KAR 208/6

11;43 hrs IST: Karnataka’s scoring rate has been good despite losing five wickets. Shreyas Gopal and Pavan Deshpande hold the key here. If these two can stay at the crease for around 5-6 more overs, Karnataka will have a good chance of scoring 300. Unadkat has been brought back into the attack. Can he strike?

Brief Scores: Karnataka 199/5 (34 ovs) (Agarwal 90, Mankad 2/54) vs Saurashtra

11:40 hrs IST: 35 overs gone. Karnataka are 201 for the loss of 5 wickets against Saurashtra.

11:32 hrs IST: Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal became the first batsman to score over 2000 runs in a single season in Indian domestic cricket. KAR 192/5

11:26 hrs IST: Saurashtra have struck again. Prerak Mankad has removed R Samarth and Stuart Binny. 300 seems unlikely here. Anything around 250-260would be something Karnataka would be looking at. Meanwhile, Agarwal is the first batsman to score 700+ runs in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 173/5 (29 ovs) (Agarwal 90, Mankad 2/54) vs Saurashtra

11:17 hrs IST: Another wicket for Prerak Mankad as he dismisses Stuart Binny. This is not looking good for Karnataka as they are 168/5 after 29 overs.

11:06 hrs IST: Ravikumar Samarth is castled by Prerak Mankad as Saurashtra strike twice in two overs. KAR 147/4

11:04 hrs IST: Big wicket for Saurashtra. D Jadeja gets rid of Mayank Agarwal for 86. The Karnataka opener wanted to hit a flighted delivery over long-off boundary but didn’t the power and Jaydev Unadkat did the rest. R Samarth is going strong. Karnataka in need of another big partnership. Saurashtra have struck at the right time.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 143/3 (25 ovs) (Agarwal 86, Samarth 47*, Sanandia 1/17) vs Saurashtra

11:02 hrs IST: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja strikes for Saurashtra as Mayank Agarwal departs for 90. KAR 144/3

10:43 hrs IST: The 100-run partnership comes up for Mayank Agarwal and Ravikumar Samarth. Karnataka 107/2

10:40 hrs IST: The partnership between Agarwal and Samarth is nearing 100. This has been a good comeback from Karnataka after losing two quick wickets. Still no spin from Saurashtra. This season could well a career-defining one for Agarwal. If he does well in the IPL, he could find a place in the India squad for the limited-overs series against England, scheduled to take place in July.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 99/2 (19 ovs) (Agarwal 59*, Samarth 35*, Sanandia 1/17) vs Saurashtra

10:26 hrs IST: That’s another fifty for Mayank Agarwal. What an innings it has been from the Karnataka opener. Looks set to cross the three-figure mark for the fourth time in the tournament. R Samarth supporting him well. At this rate, Karnataka can post a very competitive score. Important for Saurashtra to strike at regular intervals. Pujara should look to bring in spinners.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 79/2 (16 ovs) (Agarwal 54*, Samarth 21*, Sanandia 1/17) vs Saurashtra

10:20 hrs IST: Fourth half century of the tournament for top-scorer Mayank Agarwal. KAR 72/2

10:05 hrs IST: Four of Agarwal’s seven boundaries have been hit have been through covers.The wicket seems to have eased a bit. Agarwal hits the first maximum for Karnataka in the 12th over. A fuller delivery from Mankad, the Karnataka opener leaned forward and smacked it over mid-off. Nearing yet another fifty.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 54/2 (12 ovs) (Agarwal 40*, Sanandia 1/17) vs Saurashtra

09:51 hrs IST: Mayank Agarwal has started to break the shackles. Six boundaries for Karnataka so far and all have been hit by him. R Samarth is also looking good. All Karnataka need is a big partnership here. As for Saurashtra, a couple for more wickets here, including that of Agarwal, will put them in good stead.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 39/2 (9 ovs) (Agarwal 27*, Sanandia 1/15) vs Saurashtra

09:42 hrs IST: Good batting by Mayank Agarwal as he takes Karnataka to 36/2 in 8 overs

09:36 hrs IST: R Samarth gets a lifeline after being dropped by Prerak Mankad at gully in the sixth over.Two more boundaries for Agarwal. He holds the key for Karnataka here. So far, Saurashtra seamers have made the ball talk. Can they continue to do so and bundle out the two-time Vijay Hazare champions for a low score?

Brief Scores: Karnataka 18/2 (6 ovs) (Agarwal 13, Sanandia 1/4) vs Saurashtra

09:21 hrs IST: Mayank Agarwal, who has been in magnificent form throughout the tournament, made his intentions clear with a boundary over covers off the first ball of the innings. But Saurashtra struck in the second over to get rid of Karun Nair, Karnataka captain, for a duck. Shaurya Sanandia got some inward movement and that was enough to castle Nair’s off-stump. KL Rahul, who returned from South Africa just a night ago, was run-out after facing just three deliveries. Excellent start for Saurashtra. Couldn’t have asked for anything better.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 5/2 (3 ovs) (Agarwal 5, Sanandia 1/0) vs Saurashtra

09:10 hrs IST: Karun Nair misses a straight delivery and Shaurya Sanandia hands Saurashtra the early breakthrough. KAR 4/1

09:06 hrs IST: Tidy start by Karnataka as they reach 4/0 after the first over against Saurashtra.

09:02 hrs IST: The match is underway and Mayank Agarwal whacks the first delivery for a four. KAR 4/0

08:53 hrs IST: Karnataka – Karun Nair (c), Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny, KL Rahul (wk), Arvind Sreenath, K Gowtham, Mayank Agarwal, R Samarth, Pavan Deshpande, Pradeep T, M Prasidh

08:51 hrs IST: KL Rahul is set to play for Karnataka despite having made his way back from South Africa only a night ago.

08:45 hrs IST: Saurashtra (Playing XI) - Samarth Vyas, Avi Barot(w), Chirag Jani, Cheteshwar Pujara(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Aarpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Shaurya Sanandia, Kamlesh Makvana, Jaydev Unadkat.

08:40 hrs IST: Saurashtra have won the toss and have opted to field.

08:28 hrs IST: On paper, Karnataka look slightly ahead with the likes of Karun Nair and Stuart Binny adding solidity to the middle order apart from the experienced CM Gautam. But Saurashtra too have a very experienced middle-order, comprising Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and Arpit Vasavada.

08:23 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy final between Karnataka and Saurashtra.

Saurashtra will be wary of the threat Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal pose to them. Agarwal is the tournament’s highest scorer with 633 runs. With the likes of Karun Nair and Stuart Binny in the side, Karnataka look a strong unit.

Focus however will be on Indian national team cricketer Ravindra Jadeja who has been out of favour in the limited-overs international team for some time now. India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara is captain of the Saurashtra team.