Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 5, Johannesburg

Follow live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 5, Johannesburg here. South Africa are seven wickets away from registering a series win over Australia.

cricket Updated: Apr 03, 2018 13:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Follow live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 5, Johannesburg here. Morne Morkel will look to strike early on the final day of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia in Johannesburg.
Follow live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 5, Johannesburg here. Morne Morkel will look to strike early on the final day of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia in Johannesburg. (AFP)

South Africa need seven wickets on the final day of the Johannesburg Test to register a 3-1 series win over Australia. On day 4, Morne Morkel had removed Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns as Australia, set an impossible 612 to win, were 88/3 when bad light ended play. With all three of South Africa’s fast bowlers carrying injuries, it was Morkel, with what had seemed the most significant injury, who made the biggest impact. Earlier, Faf du Plessis hit 120 and Dean Elgar made 81 before the hosts declared their second innings at 344/6. They shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 170, the best for any wicket by either side during the series. Follow live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 5, Johannesburg here

