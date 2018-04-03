Live cricket score, South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 5, Johannesburg

South Africa need seven wickets on the final day of the Johannesburg Test to register a 3-1 series win over Australia. On day 4, Morne Morkel had removed Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns as Australia, set an impossible 612 to win, were 88/3 when bad light ended play. With all three of South Africa’s fast bowlers carrying injuries, it was Morkel, with what had seemed the most significant injury, who made the biggest impact. Earlier, Faf du Plessis hit 120 and Dean Elgar made 81 before the hosts declared their second innings at 344/6. They shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 170, the best for any wicket by either side during the series. Follow live cricket score of South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 5, Johannesburg here

